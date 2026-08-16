Javed Akhtar takes 'Mr 10%' dig at Pakistan President Zardari over 'tolerate Hindus' remark

New Delhi:

Lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar hit out at Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari over his remarks that Muslims in Pakistan 'tolerate' the country's Hindu population. Taking a dig at Zardari, Akhtar said the Pakistani leader had always been insensitive to anything 'which is less than 10 per cent'.

In a post on X, Akhtar took a swipe at the Pakistani President's reputation as 'Mr 10 per cent', a nickname linked to corruption allegations against him. "Mr Zardari of Pakistan, who had come into the limelight after Benazeer Bhutto had married, says that they tolerate the 3-4 percent Hindu population Lin their country. I understand Mr Zardari you have always being insensitive to all under the sun, which is less than 10 per cent," Javed Akhtar said.

Muslim majority tolerate Hindu population: Pakistan President

The exchange began after a video of Zardari's speech at Pakistan's Independence Day celebrations surfaced on social media. Referring to the country's Hindu population, Zardari said Pakistan and its Muslim majority 'tolerate' the 3-4 per cent Hindu population.

In the widely circulated video, Zardari claimed that India had a different outlook and alleged that its people believe in Akhand Bharat. "The Indians have a different point of view. They have their own agenda in mind. They believe in Akhand Bharat. But there is a lot in between which they have forgotten," Zardari said.

"We are Muslims. They are not. But we are Muslims of the mindset that we tolerate a 3-4 per cent Hindu population in Pakistan. They are as free, as good as anywhere else they were. They would rather be with us than be with them," the Pakistani leader said.

Zardari made the remarks while speaking about Pakistan's relations with India, the role of the armed forces and the broader geopolitical landscape in the region. Pakistan, which was created following the Partition of British India, celebrates its Independence Day on August 14, a day before India.

It is pertinent to mention that Akhtar has often spoken strongly against Pakistan's policies and its approach to bilateral relations. In May last year, during a book launch event in Mumbai, Akhtar said if there comes a time he has to choose between Pakistan and hell, he would prefer to go to hell. Akhtar said extremists from both India and Pakistan shower abuses on him on a daily basis.

"Someday, I'll show you my Twitter (now X) and WhatsApp. I am abused by both sides. I'm not thankless, so I'll say there are also people who appreciate what I say and encourage me. But it's true that extremists from both here and there abuse me. This is right. If one of them stops abusing me, it'll be a matter of concern for me."

Akhtar, amid a round of applause from the audience, said, "One side says, 'You are a kaafir (non-believer) and will go to hell. The other side says, 'Jihadi, go to Pakistan.' If the choice is between Pakistan and hell, I would prefer to go to hell."

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