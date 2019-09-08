Sunday, September 08, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. 4.9-magnitude quake hits Chenab Valley in Jammu and Kashmir

4.9-magnitude quake hits Chenab Valley in Jammu and Kashmir

A 4.9-magnitude earthquake hit Doda and Kishtwar districts of Chenab Valley region in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said. There was no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property from anywhere, Senior Superintendent of Police, Doda, Mumtaz Ahmed said.

PTI PTI
Jammu Published on: September 08, 2019 14:09 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INDIA TV

Representational news 

A 4.9-magnitude earthquake hit Doda and Kishtwar districts of Chenab Valley region in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said. There was no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property from anywhere, Senior Superintendent of Police, Doda, Mumtaz Ahmed said.

The quake occurred around 8.04 am and lasted for a few seconds, causing panic among people who rushed out of their homes in Bhaderwah, Doda and Kishtwar, the officials said.

The epicentre of the quake was at latitude 33 degrees North and longitude 67.1 East, somewhere close to the Bhaderwah-Himachal Pradesh border, a spokesperson of the Meteorological (MeT) Department said.

ALSO READ | Earthquake of 3.4 magnitude hits Himachal's Chamba district

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryHurricane Dorian: Indian Government extends immediate disaster relief of $ 1 million Next StoryRam Jethmalani wished good for nation even in his last breath  