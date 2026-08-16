IMD issues heavy rain alert for Odisha and Tamil Nadu, Delhi may see light showers

New Delhi:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a red warning for extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Odisha after a fresh low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal. The weather system comes as several districts in the state continue to deal with a flood situation, with around one lakh people evacuated to relief centres from inundated areas.

The IMD has also advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the coasts of West Bengal, adjoining Bangladesh, Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh from August 16 to 18. Authorities across affected areas have been put on alert as the fresh system is expected to move northwestwards and become more marked over the next 24 hours.

Fresh low-pressure area forms over Bay of Bengal

According to the IMD's Sunday morning bulletin, a low-pressure area has formed over the northwest and adjoining West Bengal-North Odisha coasts. The weather system is very likely to move nearly northwestwards and become more marked during the next 24 hours, the weather agency said. Under its influence, squally weather with wind speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, is likely over the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal. Similar conditions are expected along and off the coasts of West Bengal, adjoining Bangladesh, Odisha and North coastal Andhra Pradesh from August 16 to 18.

The IMD's red warning means some parts of Odisha could receive more than 20 cm of rain within 24 hours, officials said.

Odisha flood situation remains grim

The fresh weather system has developed while Odisha is already facing flooding in several districts. According to sources at the office of the Special Relief Commissioner, the flood situation remains grim in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar. The floods have affected around 2.70 lakh people across 503 villages in 52 blocks, according to the information provided. The flooding has been linked to rising water levels in the Baitarani, Brahmani, Salandi, Jalaka and Budhabalanga rivers and their tributaries.

Around one lakh people have been evacuated to relief centres in the affected areas as authorities work to manage the situation.

Subarnarekha water level recedes

There was some relief on the Subarnarekha riverfront on Sunday morning. Officials said its water level, which had earlier been rising, had started to recede. At Rajghat in Jaleswar, the river was flowing at 9.21 metres, below its danger level of 10.36 metres, officials said.

However, authorities continue to closely monitor river levels and flood-affected areas because of the formation of the new low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal.

Odisha administration on high alert

In view of the IMD forecast, the state government has put all district collectors on alert. Additional Chief Secretary of the Housing & Urban Development Department, Usha Padhee, has directed urban authorities to remain on high alert and ensure a prompt, coordinated and citizen-centric response to any emerging situation.

Authorities have also been asked to regularly communicate their preparedness and field-level actions through press briefings and social media updates as a confidence-building measure.

Fishermen advised not to venture into sea

The IMD has issued a clear advisory for fishermen amid the expected squally weather. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea from August 16 to 18 along and off West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh, Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh coasts.

The combination of strong winds and heavy rainfall could make sea conditions hazardous during this period.

Heavy rain forecast in Tamil Nadu too

The weather system is not the only factor bringing rain to southern India. The IMD said a feeble trough along and off the Tamil Nadu coast continues to persist. Heavy rainfall has been forecast at isolated places in Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Villupuram and Tiruvannamalai from August 17 to 19. On August 19, the Nilgiris is also expected to receive heavy rainfall.

The weather agency has further forecast lightning accompanied by gusty winds of 40-50 kmph at some places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Fishermen in parts of the southwest Bay of Bengal have also been advised against venturing into the sea because of the expected squally conditions.

Chennai weather forecast

For Chennai, the IMD has forecast light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and possible lightning during the evening or night on Sunday. Several areas in Tamil Nadu have already recorded significant rainfall. Chinnakalar in Coimbatore received 9 cm of rain, while Marakanam in Villupuram recorded 8 cm during the 24 hours ending Saturday night.

Delhi weather: Light rain expected

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 27.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday, with the IMD forecasting light rain. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 34 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity stood at 73 per cent at 8.30 am. Delhi's air quality was in the 'satisfactory' category at 9 am, with an AQI reading of 85, according to the Sameer App.

As Odisha continues to deal with flooding and a fresh low-pressure system develops over the Bay of Bengal, authorities are maintaining heightened vigilance, particularly in areas already affected by heavy rain and rising river levels.

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