Punjab-Haryana Khanauri border sealed as farmers begin 228-km Delhi march | Watch

Jind:

Ahead of the farmers' proposed march towards Delhi on Saturday, the Jind administration has sealed the Khanauri border between Haryana and Punjab and stepped up security arrangements in the area. Five layers of barricading have been put in place to prevent farmers from moving towards Delhi.

The security measures come after farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal announced that the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) would begin a 228-km-long “Kisan Bachao Padyatra” from August 16 to protest against the India-US trade deal.

Farmers to begin 228-km march today

According to farmer leaders, the padyatra will begin from Data Singhwala on August 16 and is scheduled to reach Jantar Mantar in Delhi on August 29. Before the march begins, an ardas and prayer meeting followed by a gathering will be held at Data Singhwala village. The padyatra is scheduled to begin at 3 pm. The participants will then move towards Ujhana village, where the padyatris are expected to be welcomed at the main market area. The first night halt will be at Belarkha village.

The march will cover around 228 km before reaching Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Five-layer barricading at Khanauri border

The administration has strengthened security around the Khanauri border ahead of the proposed march. Several routes have been closed, and multiple layers of barricading have been installed. A significant police presence has also been deployed in the area. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation, with crowd management, traffic movement and law and order among the key concerns. The farmers' organisations have said that the march will be conducted peacefully. At the same time, the administration has increased security arrangements in view of the expected gathering.

According to the information provided by farmer organisations, 51 farmers will cover the entire distance on foot, while a large number of other farmers and volunteers are expected to accompany and assist them during the journey.

What are the farmers demanding?

The proposed march is linked to several long-standing agricultural demands, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) and farm loan waivers. Farmer leaders have also announced the march in opposition to the India-US trade deal. The latest mobilisation comes against the backdrop of previous clashes between protesters and police. The report said a confrontation had earlier taken place in Hisar, where the SP and DSP were injured after stone-pelting.

Haryana Police on alert

With the march scheduled to begin on Saturday, Haryana Police and the local administration are on alert. Security arrangements have been strengthened around the border and along routes that could be affected by the farmers' movement. Officials are monitoring the situation and have put barricades and route restrictions in place as a precaution. The administration's focus is on maintaining law and order and managing traffic while preventing any unauthorised movement towards Delhi.

As farmers prepare to begin the 228-km padyatra from Data Singhwala, security arrangements at the Haryana-Punjab border are expected to remain tight. The march is scheduled to conclude at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on August 29.

(Reported by Rajkumar Goyal, Jind)