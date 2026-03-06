Tragic loss of IAF heroes: Two pilots Anuj and Purvesh Duragkar killed in Assam Su-30MKI crash

Jorhat:

The Indian Air Force (IAF) mourned the death of two brave officers, Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar, who suffered fatal injuries in the crash of a Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet during a routine training mission in Assam. The IAF issued a heartfelt statement acknowledging their sacrifice, expressing sincere condolences and standing in solidarity with the bereaved families during this profound grief. Both pilots made the ultimate sacrifice while serving the nation, underscoring the perilous demands of military aviation.

Crash details and timeline

The twin-seater Su-30MKI took off from Jorhat Air Force Station in Assam on Thursday evening around 7:42 pm for a training sortie but lost radar contact shortly after. The aircraft crashed in the remote, forested terrain of Karbi Anglong district, approximately 60 km from Jorhat, in the Bokajan sub-division's Chokiola area. Local reports described a loud explosion and fireball, with residents sharing images of wreckage amid dense jungle; search and rescue teams, including five ambulances from Jorhat's IAF hospital, raced to the challenging hilly site despite delays.

A local said, "We saw a fighter plane in the evening and it was coming down. We heard a loud noise and an explosion. The police from the Chowki Wala police station are here. They are searching for him from the helicopter. There is no trace of the pilot. Till now, nothing has been found."

IAF response and aircraft background

IAF swiftly launched a search operation upon detecting the anomaly, confirming the crash and pilots' tragic fate by Friday (March 6). The Su-30MKI, a multirole long-range fighter licensed-built by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) from Russian Sukhoi design, forms the backbone of IAF's fleet with over 260 units operational. This incident echoes prior crashes, like Nashik in June 2024 (pilots ejected safely) and Gwalior in January 2023, prompting ongoing safety probes amid the jet's robust service record.