Image Source : ANI Indian, Chinese troops engage in face-off near Ladakh; tensions eased after talks

Soldiers of the Indian Army and People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China were engaged in a confrontation near Ladakh.

The face-off between the soldiers of the two armies occurred near the northern bank of the Pangong lake, reported news agency ANI quoting Indian Army.

The face-off was over after the delegation level talks between two sides there. "De-escalated and disengaged fully after delegation level talks yesterday," the Indian Army said.

The force also stated that such incidents happen due to differing perception of the LAC and there are established mechanism to resolve such differences.

Incidentally, the confrontation took place in the same area where Indian and Chinese troops had engage in a bitter scuffle during the Doklam standoff.

In August 2017, a video of a standoff between soldiers of the two sides was widely circulated on social media, showing many soldiers from the two countries punching and kicking each other and throwing stones. The incident took place on Independence Day when Chinese troops tried to enter Indian terrain along the banks of Pangong lake, but were stopped by Indian soldiers.

This comes days after the Indian Army denied reports of incursion by the Chinese into Arunachal Pradesh.

India is fast building infrastructure along the borders with China which had modernised its side of the disputed Line of Actual Control a long time ago.

Indian army is going to organise the war-games codenamed HimVijay in Arunachal Pradesh starting October in which the Air Force and the Army will jointly exercise real war scenario inside territory simulating it to be a battle on the eastern front.

(With ANI inputs)

