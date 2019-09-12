Image Source : ANI Congress leader Shivakumar, daughter arrives at ED office for questioning

Aishwarya, daughter of Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrived at the office of Enforcement Directorate office on September 2019. Shivakumar was also summoned by the ED to appear before it today.

The Congress leader's daughter is a management graduate will be questioned and her statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

She is also expected to be confronted with documents and statements made by Shivakumar with regard to a trip to Singapore he made with his daughter in 2017, the officials said. Aishwarya is a trustee in an education trust floated by her father.

The trust, holding assets and businesses worth crores, operates a number of engineering and other colleges and Aishwarya is the main person behind them.

The Congress leader and former Karnataka Cabinet minister was arrested by the ED on September 3 and are in the agency's custody.

The central agency in September last year registered a money-laundering case against Shivakumar, Haumanthaiah, an employee at the Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, and others.

The criminal case was filed based on an Income Tax Department charge sheet filed against Shivakumar and others before a court in Bengaluru for alleged tax evasion and hawala dealings.

