Thursday, September 12, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Kulbhushan Jadhav will not get second consular access, says Pakistan

Kulbhushan Jadhav will not get second consular access, says Pakistan

Pakistan Foreign Affairs Ministry's spokesperson, Mohammad Faisal, announced in a statement, Pakistan government's intentions to block India's attempt to get second consular access in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 12, 2019 14:00 IST
Kulbhushan Jadhav will not get second consular access, says

Kulbhushan Jadhav will not get second consular access, says FM

Pakistan on Thursday blocked India's second consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav. Pakistan Foreign Affairs Ministry's spokesperson, Mohammad Faisal, announced in a statement, Pakistan government's intentions to block India's attempt to get second consular access in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav.  

India had dragged Pakistan to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav. The court had put a hold on the decision of the Pak military courts of the death penalty to Kulbhushan Jadhav. 

After exhausting all options, Pakistan on September 2 had granted the consular access to Jadhav.

Gaurav Ahluwalia, an Indian diplomat had met with Kulbhshan Jadhav in a Pakistani jail. The Pakistani officials were present in the meeting and recorded the entire proceedings. Jadhav has been sentenced to death by military courts in Pakistan. 

 

WATCH VIDEO | There would be no second consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, says Pak MEA

 

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryBJP govt in UP constantly attacking journalists who seek answers: Priyanka Gandhi Next StoryShah Faesal withdraws plea challenging detention from Delhi HC  