Kulbhushan Jadhav will not get second consular access, says Pakistan

Kulbhushan Jadhav will not get second consular access, says FM

Pakistan on Thursday blocked India's second consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav. Pakistan Foreign Affairs Ministry's spokesperson, Mohammad Faisal, announced in a statement, Pakistan government's intentions to block India's attempt to get second consular access in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Dr Mohammad Faisal, Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan: There would be no second consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/zthz4Zewfh — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2019

India had dragged Pakistan to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav. The court had put a hold on the decision of the Pak military courts of the death penalty to Kulbhushan Jadhav.

After exhausting all options, Pakistan on September 2 had granted the consular access to Jadhav.

Gaurav Ahluwalia, an Indian diplomat had met with Kulbhshan Jadhav in a Pakistani jail. The Pakistani officials were present in the meeting and recorded the entire proceedings. Jadhav has been sentenced to death by military courts in Pakistan.

