Punjab man's video exposes 'Donkey' route horror, says 'I made a mistake' in tearful appeal from Mexico

Chandigarh:

A distressing video of a Punjabi Sikh youth claiming to be stranded in Mexico has surfaced on social media, with the man making an emotional appeal to others not to risk their lives by taking the illegal 'donkey' route to foreign countries. In the 33-second clip, the youth is seen lying on a bed inside a room, with folded hands, as he describes an alleged assault and repeatedly warns people against making the same mistake.

The video has triggered concern on social media, where posts accompanying the clip claim that several Indian youths who travelled through the 'donkey' route are currently stranded in Mexico. However, the identity and exact location of the youth seen in the video have not been disclosed, and the claims made in the social media posts could not be independently verified by India TV.

Punjab youth's emotional warning from Mexico

In the video, the young man appears visibly frightened and distressed as he speaks directly to the camera. He claims that he had travelled to Mexico through the illegal 'donkey' route and later attempted to escape from the network. According to his account, he was assaulted after trying to flee and was beaten so badly that he is now unable to walk properly. He repeatedly urged people not to follow the same path and warned them against trusting agents who promise to take migrants safely to foreign countries through illegal channels.

The youth also pointed towards the person recording the video and claimed that the same person had brought him to the location. He admitted that he made a mistake by choosing the route and said he has already suffered the consequences. The video ends with the youth folding his hands and apologising while making an emotional appeal to others to stay away from such illegal migration networks.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

What is the 'donkey' route?

The term 'donkey' route refers to irregular migration journeys in which people attempt to reach their desired destination through a chain of countries and unofficial routes rather than using legal immigration channels. For people hoping to enter the United States, such journeys can involve travelling through multiple transit countries, including Mexico. Migrants may pay agents or intermediaries in stages as they move from one location to another.

The journey is often presented by agents as a relatively straightforward way to reach a foreign country. In reality, migrants can face serious risks during the journey, including exploitation, extortion, violence, detention and threats to their safety.

Journeys can cost lakhs of rupees

The financial burden associated with these journeys can also be huge. The cost of travelling through such networks can reportedly range from around Rs 20 lakh to Rs 70 lakh, with payments often made at different stages of the journey.

Despite spending huge amounts of money, migrants may have little control over their movement once they enter the network. They can become dependent on intermediaries for transportation, accommodation and passage across borders, leaving them vulnerable to exploitation.

The emotional video from Mexico highlights the gap between promises allegedly made by migration agents and the reality that some migrants may encounter after leaving India.

Why do people choose illegal migration routes?

People often turn to irregular migration routes because they believe legal pathways to countries such as the US and other Western nations are difficult to access. Restrictions around study and work visas, educational qualifications, language requirements and financial limitations can make legal immigration appear out of reach for some aspiring migrants.

Punjab has seen a strong aspiration among sections of its youth to seek education, employment and better economic opportunities abroad. In such an environment, agents promising an easier route to foreign countries can attract people despite the significant financial and physical risks involved. However, an illegal route offers no guarantee of safe passage or successful entry into the intended country. Migrants can be left stranded, detained or exposed to criminal networks during the journey.

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