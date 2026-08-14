Another shocker in Air India flight fiasco, plane lost all controls for 4 seconds as it dropped 300 feet

New Delhi:

A preliminary technical assessment by Airbus of the Air India flight AI2379 turbulence incident has revealed that all three of the aircraft's hydraulic systems failed in sequence, temporarily affecting the plane's elevator and aileron control surfaces for nearly four seconds.

The Airbus A320, carrying 137 passengers, including three infants, and eight crew members, was operating from Phuket to Delhi on August 4 when it suddenly lost about 300 feet of altitude at approximately 04:02 local time, according to media reports.

Although the aircraft later stabilised and landed safely in Delhi, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) reported that 20 passengers and four cabin crew members were injured during the incident.

Airbus carried out its initial assessment after analysing data retrieved from the aircraft's Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR).

According to an Airbus Customer Services technical dossier dated August 10, the first failure was recorded in the Green Hydraulic system at around 04:02:44. About a second later, the Blue and Yellow hydraulic systems were also affected.

The sequence of failures temporarily disrupted the aircraft's elevator and aileron control systems on both sides. Airbus estimated that the control surfaces remained affected for approximately four seconds.

During that period, the right elevator moved to nearly +0.6 degrees, while the left elevator shifted to around -1.0 degrees. The ailerons entered damping mode, and their movement contributed to an increase in the aircraft's pitch.

Autopilot failure

Airbus said that AP2, or Autopilot 2, disconnected at approximately 04:02:46. Following the disconnection, the first officer applied a full nose-down pitch input. Within seconds, the hydraulic systems began recovering, with the Blue system recovering at around 04:02:51, followed by the Yellow and Green systems.

As hydraulic pressure was restored, the aircraft's flight-control surfaces gradually returned to normal operation.

Airbus orders additional inspections

Following its preliminary findings, Airbus has directed Air India to carry out operational tests of the aircraft's Green, Blue and Yellow hydraulic systems.

The aircraft manufacturer has also requested inspections of the relevant pressure switches, pressure transducers and leak measurement switches. In addition, Air India has been asked to provide details of any maintenance work carried out on the aircraft's hydraulic systems during the month preceding the incident.

The Automatic Flight System is also under examination. Airbus has recommended further system testing and ground scanning and has sought specific data related to the Flight Guidance/Flight Control Computer and the Flight Augmentation Computer.

Pilot found to have consumed marijuana

The latest findings have emerged days after sources confirmed that the pilot-in-command (PIC) of the Phuket-Delhi flight tested positive for marijuana in a confirmatory drug test.

According to reports, the pilot told investigators that he had been prescribed sleeping medication because of personal issues and claimed that the medication led to the positive test result.

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Autopilot failure, multiple technical snags hit Air India Phuket-Delhi flight before 300ft drop came