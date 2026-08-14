Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary meets Nitish Kumar, briefs him on development works

Patna:

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Friday met former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and reports suggested that the meeting between the two leaders lasted for about half an hour. JDU Working President Sanjay Jha was also present during the meeting. CM Samrat Choudhary shared photos of his meeting with Nitish Kumar on his X account, stating that he had a courtesy meeting with the former Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar.

CM Choudhary shares photos of meeting with Nitish Kumar

CM Samrat Choudhary shared three photographs of him meeting Nitish Kumar. In one photo, Nitish Kumar is seen placing his hand on Samrat Choudhary's shoulder and in the second photo, Nitish Kumar is seen placing his hand on Samrat Choudhary's shoulder. In the third photo, Nitish Kumar is seen sitting on a chair, with the Chief Minister sitting in front of him.

During this meeting, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary briefed Nitish Kumar on the development work being carried out by the government. He also provided updates on other matters.

Samrat Choudhary likely to make major announcements on August 15

CM Samrat Choudhary is likely to make some major announcements on Independence Day, August 15. During the meeting, he briefed Nitish Kumar on these proposed announcements and the government's upcoming plans.

It is also believed that the government may make several important announcements related to development and public welfare during the Independence Day address. Nitish Kumar was briefed in detail about these announcements.

CM Samrat Choudhary flags off a Tiranga Rally

In the meantime, CM Samrat Choudhary on Friday flagged off a Tiranga Rally in Haveli Kharagpur and participated in the Tiranga Yatra as part of the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign ahead of Independence Day.

During the event, he paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar at Ambedkar Chowk in Haveli Kharagpur and participated in ceremonies related to the national flag.

Earlier in the day, CM Choudhary also hoisted the tricolor at his official residence as part of the campaign. Sharing a post on his X handle, Samrat Choudhary said, "On the call of Honorable Prime Minister Modi, under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, the national flag was hoisted at the residence of a public servant to pay tribute to the immortal martyrs of the freedom struggle."

Urging people to participate in the campaign, he further said, "Let us all hoist the tricolor at our homes and be a part of this grand campaign of patriotism."

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