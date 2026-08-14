Batwara 1947 Review: Sunny Deol's action meets Shabana Azmi's emotional brilliance in a powerful Partition story

Movie Name: Batwara 1947

Critics Rating: 3.5/5

Release Date: August 14, 2026

Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

Genre: Partition drama

Based on Asghar Wajahat's award-winning play "Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya Hi Nai", Batwara 1947 is an emotional Partition drama that blends patriotism, family bonds and the devastation left behind by the Partition of 1947. The film revisits one of the most painful chapters in the history of India and Pakistan, focusing on ordinary people who lost their homes, families and sense of belonging during the upheaval.

Director Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol reunite after films such as Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak, and their combination brings plenty of intensity to the screen. There are moments of anger and action that may remind viewers of Deol's Gadar persona, but at its heart, Batwara 1947 is about the human cost of Partition. The relationship between a mother and son adds another emotional layer to the story.

Batwara 1947: The story

Set in Lahore in the aftermath of Partition, the film begins with newly independent India and Pakistan struggling to deal with millions of refugees who have been forced to leave their homes. Families who have lost everything are left trying to rebuild their lives in unfamiliar surroundings.

One such family is that of Sikandar Mirza (Sunny Deol), who moves from Lucknow to Lahore with his wife Hamida (Preity Zinta), son Javed (Karan Deol) and daughter Tanveer. After spending some time in a refugee camp, the family is given a large haveli that had been abandoned by its Hindu owners.

Their new beginning takes an unexpected turn when they discover that an elderly Hindu woman, Mai Durgavati (Shabana Azmi), is still living there. She refuses to leave and insists that the haveli belongs to her family. What follows is a conflict between two families who have both lost almost everything.

Sikandar finds himself trying to protect his own family while also dealing with Mai Durgavati's enemies. The story eventually takes an emotional turn, with hatred losing its grip and humanity emerging as the real winner.

Batwara 1947: The performances

Sunny Deol makes a strong impression as Sikandar Mirza. He brings his usual intensity and physical presence to the character, particularly in the emotional and action-heavy portions. Sikandar is prepared to go to any lengths to protect his family, and Deol manages to make those moments work. Some of his action sequences are likely to remind viewers of Gadar.

Shabana Azmi, however, is arguably the emotional heart of the film. Her portrayal of Mai is deeply affecting, with several scenes that are designed to hit hard. Some of her moments are genuinely heartbreaking and stay with you.

Preity Zinta returns to the big screen with Batwara 1947 after a long break of around eight years. As Hamida Mirza, she makes an impact, although her character could arguably have been given more to do.

Karan Deol's Javed is an interesting character with plenty of potential, but his performance could have been stronger. The role has more to offer the story than the performance ultimately manages to bring out.

Ali Fazal, as Habib Kazmi, adds another layer to the film. He brings a very different energy to the proceedings, playing the character as gentle, thoughtful and almost poetic. His scenes with Sikandar have a certain calmness that contrasts nicely with the violence surrounding them.

Abhimanyu Singh plays Yakub Pehalwan and leaves a strong impression as the antagonist. He comes across as genuinely dangerous and becomes the face of the hatred that the film ultimately sets out to overcome.

The supporting cast also helps make Batwara 1947 feel bigger than a star-led story. It is very much an ensemble film. Khushi Hajare is decent as Tanveer Mirza, while supporting actors including Kanika Kapoor, Isha Sandhir, Khalid Siddiqui, Rukhsar Rehman, Parminder Singh Kanth, Shivika Rishi, Ambika Nagwani, Pankaj Raina, Rajan Modi and Chandan Dilawar, all contribute to the story.

Batwara 1947: The direction

Rajkumar Santoshi's direction effectively captures the shared pain of people living on both sides of the India-Pakistan divide. The film underlines how Partition did not simply divide a country. It also separated families and forced countless people to start their lives again from scratch.

The core story is strong, and the subject naturally carries considerable emotional weight. The first half works particularly well and keeps the audience engaged. The second half, however, feels somewhat stretched.

The direction and editing could have been tighter in places, particularly when the film begins to feel repetitive. There are also perhaps more Sunny Deol action and hero moments than the emotional setting really needs. Some sequences become very dramatic and larger than life, which does not always sit comfortably with the film's more intimate emotional tone.

The dialogues have their emotional moments, but some could have been sharper and better suited to the scenes.

Batwara 1947: The music

The background score works well to strengthen the film's emotional mood. Thankfully, the story does not get weighed down by unnecessary songs.

One song featuring Shabana Azmi stands out in particular for its emotional quality. It includes references to Lord Rama and Queen Kaushalya and adds another layer to the film's emotional landscape.

Batwara 1947: The technical analysis

Santoshi and Deol have worked together on action-driven films before, and Batwara 1947 once again gives the actor plenty of physicality. Technically, the film does a good job of recreating the atmosphere of a turbulent period.

The production design and costumes help establish the period setting, while the cinematography captures the sadness and uncertainty surrounding the characters.

That said, the film occasionally loses pace, especially when it moves away from its central emotional conflict. The background score supports the dramatic portions, but at times, it pushes the emotion rather than allowing it to develop naturally.

One of the bigger technical shortcomings is the treatment of such an emotionally layered subject. A Partition story needs to remain layered and engaging, but repeated instances where the audio seems to cut in and out can disrupt the viewing experience and take away from the story.

What works best in Batwara 1947

The biggest strength of Batwara 1947 is undoubtedly its subject. Rather than treating Partition simply as a political event, the film attempts to look at it through the lives of ordinary people who were forced to leave behind their homes, memories and identities.

Shabana Azmi's Mai represents the pain of someone who has lost almost everything. At the same time, the film builds a moving relationship between Mai and Sikandar. A Muslim man and an elderly Hindu woman, caught on opposite sides of a divide that was supposed to separate them, gradually become each other's support system and begin to feel like family.

That relationship is where the film's central idea comes through most clearly. The story is ultimately less interested in the divisions created by Partition than in the humanity that survives despite them.

Batwara 1947: Is it worth watching?

Countries can be divided. Homes can be divided. Land can be divided. But humanity cannot be divided. That idea sits at the heart of Batwara 1947, which brings together the familiar ingredients of a Partition drama: action, family, patriotism, emotion and a strong central conflict.

The second half could have been tighter, while the dialogues could have been sharper. Some of the heroism and action could also have been less dramatic, particularly in scenes where the larger-than-life treatment takes away from the emotional setting.

Still, the story remains the film's biggest strength. It has enough emotional weight and a strong enough central conflict to make Batwara 1947 worth watching at least once.

3.5 out of 5 stars for Batwara 1947.

(The movie has been reviewed by Himanshi Tiwari. She contributes to India TV Hindi. Here is her profile.)

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