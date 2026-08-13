Bihar govt to provide financial aid, job to family of Bharat Tiwari killed in police encounter

Patna:

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday (August 13) announced that the state government will provide financial assistance and a government job for a family member of 28-year-old Bharat Tiwari, who was allegedly killed in a police encounter in Bhojpur district on June 17.

Tiwari's death in the police encounter had triggered a political storm in the state, raising questions over the use of force by police and prompting demands for an independent investigation.

What did Samrat Choudhary say?

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said, "Based on the interim report of the judicial inquiry, the Bihar government will provide financial assistance to the family of the late Bharat Tiwari and offer a government job to one member of the family."

Bharat Tiwari encounter

Tiwari, a resident of Bilauti village within Shahpur police station limits, allegedly opened fire on a police team with an illegal firearm when officers attempted to arrest him on June 17, according to the police. Police claimed they retaliated in self-defence, during which Tiwari sustained bullet injuries and later died while undergoing treatment.

His family, however, alleged that he had surrendered before the shooting and had discarded his weapon. A purported video that has surfaced on social media appears to show Tiwari discarding his weapon shortly before the encounter.

The police statement mentioned that Tiwari persistently fired at police, prompting retaliatory firing in "self-defence," during which the accused received a bullet injury in his leg.

Family members and several local residents described him as a social activist who regularly raised public grievances and local issues before government authorities.

The incident triggered a public outcry, prompting Chief Minister Choudhary to order a judicial probe. A Special Task Force (STF) constable, Akshay Kumar, was recently arrested in connection with Tiwary's death.

Opposition leaders, including Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, have demanded that the inquiry be conducted by a sitting, and not a retired, judge of the Patna High Court, and threatened to launch an agitation if the demand was not met.

A policeman involved in the Bharat Tiwari encounter case was also arrested in July. The arrested policeman was identified as Akshay.

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