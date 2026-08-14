Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian to visit India for Brics Summit next month: Report

Tehran:

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will travel to New Delhi next month to attend the upcoming Brics Summit. News agency ANI reported citing sources that Pezeshkian will take part in the Brics Summit, which will be held in the national capital in September. The visit of the Iranian President assumes significance as India will host the 18th Brics Summit under its 2026 chairship. It is significant to note that India will host the summit under the theme, "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability". India had assumed the Brics chairship from Brazil at the beginning of 2026.

Pezeshkian met PM Modi in October 2024

Pezeshkian met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2024 on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, where the two leaders discussed bilateral and regional issues.

Apart from this, Iran became a full member of BRICS in 2024, along with Egypt, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates. Later, Indonesia also joined the grouping in 2025, taking the total number of full members to 11.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in June had arrived in India to attend the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting and while addressing a press conference in the national capital following the meeting, Araghchi highlighted New Delhi's growing influence as a global peacemaker and asserted that India can play a "greater role" in de-escalating the volatile situation in West Asia.

Araghchi said Tehran sees no future in armed conflict

In the press conference, Araghchi made it clear that Tehran sees no future in armed conflict and added that there is no military solution to the current crisis and that a "negotiated settlement" remains the only viable path forward.

Highlighting Tehran's openness to Indian mediation, he remarked, "We will welcome any constructive role by India."

Araghchi holds talks with EAM Jaishankar

Along with this, Araghchi also held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar where he affirmed that friendly nations can rely on Iran for commercial security and clarified that Iran will always carry out its historical duty as protector of security in Hormuz.

In a post on X, he said, "In fruitful engagement with my host External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, discussed regional developments and clarified that Iran will always carry out historical duty as protector of security in Hormuz. Iran is a reliable partner of all friendly nations, who can rely on safety of commerce."

With inputs from ANI

Also Read:

'Iran is engaged in a full-scale war': President Masoud Pezeshkian as tensions escalate with US