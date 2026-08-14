SC quashes criminal cases against Samay Raina and four comedians over remarks on specially-abled

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Friday quashed the criminal proceedings against comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina and four other comedians in connection with insensitive remarks about persons with disabilities on India's Got Latent. The order was passed by a Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

Apart from Raina, relief was granted to Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Sonali Thakkar alias Sonali Aditya Desai and Nishant Jagdish Tanwar. The Court also appreciated their efforts to organise events for the benefit of persons with disabilities.

What did the Supreme Court say about Samay Raina and others?

As per Bar and Bench, the Bench noted the efforts made by the five comedians and said, "Once there are genuine efforts positive results are bound to be there. They are very bright youngsters. If they have started working in positive direction, there will be positive output."

The Court said the criminal proceedings against the five accused were being quashed. It also clarified that the broader issue surrounding online content would continue to be examined.

The Court said it would consider suggestions from persons with disabilities on how such content can be better regulated and what safeguards may be appropriate. "Matter qua respondents 6-10 (the accused comedians) is closed. Criminal proceedings against respondents 6-10 are hereby quashed. All other related proceedings are set aside. List to issue directions on the larger issue," the order stated.

Why was Samay Raina facing legal action?

The case relates to the controversial episode of India's Got Latent, which was shot at Khar Habitat on November 14, 2024, and aired later. Several people associated with the show faced criminal proceedings over alleged obscene and insensitive remarks.

The Cure SMA India Foundation had approached the Supreme Court over remarks concerning the cost of treatment for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). Raina was also accused of ridiculing a person with the condition. The plea sought safeguards for online content that allegedly violated the dignity and rights of persons with disabilities.

The proceedings also involved other personalities associated with the show. Ranveer Allahabadia's plea for relief remains pending before the Supreme Court, although he has previously been granted interim protection from arrest.

What had the Court earlier directed?

The Supreme Court had earlier directed Raina and the other comedians to organise events to raise funds for persons with disabilities and to encourage people with disabilities to participate in their programmes.

There had been concerns about compliance with those directions. The Court had previously imposed costs of Rs 3 lakh each on Raina and the others after taking exception to their compliance.

The latest hearing, however, took note of several initiatives undertaken by the comedians. These included a chess tournament for persons with disabilities in Pune and four more fundraising shows that are scheduled to take place. They also expressed their willingness to invite people with SMA to the events and provide financial support.

The Court was also informed that Rs 12.5 crore had been received from their shows and could be donated towards the welfare of persons with disabilities. The Bench appreciated the efforts and noted that constructive conversations had taken place between the comedians and the petitioner NGO.

The Court said it expected Raina and the others to continue working with the NGO and organising events that promote the dignity and welfare of people with SMA and other disabilities.

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