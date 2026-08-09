Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary announces measures to make education system more transparent, student-centric

Patna:

The Bihar government has announced a new initiative to address the concerns of Gen Z and students across the state. Addressing a two-day workshop and brainstorming session organised by the Education Department, Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary said on Sunday that ministers, MLAs, MPs and district magistrates (DMs) would visit schools and colleges to interact directly with students, hear their concerns and seek their suggestions.

Digital portal for suggestions and grievances

Under the initiative, all suggestions and grievances raised by students will be uploaded on a dedicated digital portal. The Bihar government has set a 30-day deadline for resolving every complaint registered on the portal. "If a grievance is not resolved within the stipulated period, a support camp would be organised once a month at the Chief Minister's level to address the pending issues," Chaudhary said.

He further said that connecting the youth of Bihar with education, skills, and opportunities is the government's topmost priority. "Our goal is to build a high-quality and modern education system so that children of Bihar do not have to go to other states for better education," the CM said.

Choudhary said the government is committed to delivering quality education to every child with the aim of developing 1001 model schools in the state.

Samrat Choudhary's 4 key initiatives for students

CM Choudhary also announced four key initiatives aimed at making the state’s education system more effective, transparent and student-centric. The measures include a special committee for quality education, reforms in the examination system, special outreach camps involving ministers and students, and the formation of a high-level committee for student welfare.

Special committee for quality education: A state-level committee has been constituted to ensure quality education reaches every school, so that each school can be transformed into a center of excellence and continuous improvement in students' learning levels is ensured. Examination reforms: A state-level examination reform committee has been constituted to make examinations in Bihar smooth, transparent, fair, and modern. The committee will provide suggestions for better assessment of students' knowledge, understanding, and analytical abilities through the use of technology and AI in board and competitive examinations as well as class-based evaluations. Special collaboration camps: Special collaboration camps will be organised for education reforms, in which suggestions and problems will be heard through dialogue with the Chief Minister, ministers, MPs, MLAs, and students. Student welfare: Directorates will be constituted in all relevant departments for better coordination and effective implementation of works related to student welfare.

The Chief Minister said that the Bihar government is committed to quality education, a better examination system, and building a bright future for students.

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