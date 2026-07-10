Bihar govt to sack over 3,000 teachers with fake degrees, forged certificates after vigilance probe report

Patna:

The Bihar government has announced strict action against more than 3,000 government teachers accused of securing jobs using fake degrees and forged educational certificates. Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwary said the teachers will be dismissed from service and disciplinary proceedings will be initiated against them following the findings of a detailed investigation by the State Vigilance Bureau. The inquiry examined teacher recruitment carried out between 2006 and 2015 and reportedly uncovered large-scale irregularities involving fake educational institutions and forged academic documents.

Vigilance probe uncovers recruitment irregularities

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Tiwary said the Education Department has been directed to act against all teachers identified during the investigation. "The department has been directed to take strict action against more than 3,000 government teachers accused of securing appointments using fake degrees and forged educational certificates. The decision has been taken following a detailed investigation conducted by the state Vigilance Bureau into recruitment carried out between 2006 and 2015," he said as per news agency PTI. According to the minister, the vigilance inquiry found widespread misuse of fake educational credentials during the recruitment process.

FIRs already registered against several teachers

Officials said the vigilance report has already led to the registration of multiple FIRs, with several teachers being named as accused. The government has now initiated the process to terminate their services, after which disciplinary proceedings will also be launched against them.

Tiwary reiterated the government's commitment to taking stringent action against those found guilty. "After their dismissal, strict disciplinary action will be initiated against them. The NDA governments at the Centre and in the state follow a policy of zero tolerance towards corruption. I must point out that the vigilance inquiry into the matter was ordered by Nitish Kumar when he was the chief minister," Tiwari added.

Govt to recover salaries and honorariums

Officials said the Education Department will also recover salaries and honorariums paid to the accused teachers during their service, along with applicable interest. The recovery process is expected to begin after departmental action is completed in accordance with legal procedures.

According to officials associated with the investigation, several candidates had allegedly secured teaching jobs by submitting certificates issued by fake colleges, while others used forged academic qualifications during the recruitment process. These findings formed the basis for the disciplinary action recommended by the Vigilance Bureau.

Action against teachers who already resigned

The investigation also revealed that some of the teachers identified in the probe had resigned before disciplinary proceedings could begin. Officials clarified that their resignation would not prevent further departmental action. The Education Department has decided to proceed against such individuals as well, based on the findings of the vigilance investigation.

ALSO READ: Bihar Police constitutes SIT to investigate real-life 'Munna Bhai MBBS' scam in NEET re-exam