Prashant Kishor promises 10,000 jobs in Bankipur, asks educated youth to submit their resumes

Patna:

Jan Suraj founder and newly elected Bankipur MLA Prashant Kishor on Tuesday visited his Assembly constituency, met local residents and took stock of their concerns. During an interaction with people, Kishor made a major announcement on employment, saying his office would work towards arranging jobs for at least 10,000 educated youths from Bankipur. He also spoke about education, ration cards, pensions and government schools, while hitting out at the Bihar government over employment and education-related issues. He also reacted to the ongoing student protests over alleged examination irregularities and said that the voices of protesting students could not be suppressed through police action.

Addressing an aabhar (gratitude) meeting, Kishor said many people had been wondering where he had been since winning the election. He said he had been working on issues concerning the constituency. "Many people were wondering where I had been for the last five-six days after winning. I was working on your issues only. If your child is educated, submit their biodata at my office. We will immediately make arrangements to get at least 10,000 jobs. You can write this down that if any Assembly constituency in Bihar gets the highest number of people jobs, it will be Bankipur," he added.

Kishor further said he had contacted people across the country through his network and asked them to provide employment opportunities to people from Bihar. "I have told everyone with whom we have a connection across the country to provide jobs to people from Bihar. And when Jan Suraj's system is established in Bihar, believe me, your children will not have to go outside the state to earn a living," he asserted.

'Give me three months,' Kishor tells residents

Speaking at Yarpur Rajputana Gopal Sharan Singh Path, Kishor said people now expected his electoral victory to bring changes to their lives. According to him, meaningful change would require improvements in education and employment. "You give me three months. No one will be able to take even Rs 1 as a bribe for making a ration card here. Anyone who has a ration card will get 5 kg of grain, not 4 kg. Those above 60 years of age who are not receiving the Rs 1,100 pension should submit an application at my office. It is our responsibility to ensure that they receive the money. You do not need to worry about 5 kg of grain and the Rs 1,100 pension. We will show you the improvement within three months," the Bankipur MLA added.

Kishor takes aim at Samrat Choudhary

Kishor also claimed that the leadership of Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary would eventually change in Bihar. He said voters had supported him with the expectation that the political leadership in the state would shift its focus towards education and employment.

"We had asked you for votes on this very point. If you vote for us, the leadership of Samrat Choudhary here will change. When Samrat Choudhary changes is a different matter, but you must have noticed that his way of working has changed. Since the Bankipur result came, there has been no talk of encounters in Bihar. Every day there is talk of education and employment. This is the power of your vote," he added.

Referring to the political controversy surrounding Bharat Tiwari, Kishor said the election result had also influenced the government's response to such issues. "There was so much politics over the name of Bharat Tiwari. The news came yesterday that an FIR has been registered against 11 people who allegedly opened fire. This happened because of your vote. When the public wakes up, they too start talking about education and employment. Whether they can deliver on it is a different matter. We had said that if you defeat the BJP, the Chief Minister of Bihar will talk about education and employment. His removal is certain, whether it happens today or six months later," Kishor said.

'If government schools don't improve in a year...'

Kishor also made a commitment regarding government schools in the constituency. He said the education system should improve within a year and promised financial support for private schooling if the government schools failed to improve. "Within a year, either the government school will become very good, or if it does not improve, after one year your child will study in a private school and Prashant Kishor will take responsibility for the fees. You do not need to worry about the expenses. This will take a year," he said.

Kishor said four issues would be prioritised: jobs, education, the Rs 1,100 pension and ration. For other problems, he asked residents to give him time so that he could work with the government to address them.

'Lathis cannot silence the voice of students'

After the programme, Kishor was asked about student protests against alleged paper leaks and problems in the education system. Referring to protests in Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Patna and Jharkhand, he said students and young people were taking to the streets because of concerns over examination leaks, the education system and unemployment. "Students' protests have taken place at Jantar Mantar and in Patna, and they are also protesting in Jharkhand. People are troubled by paper leaks, a collapsed education system and unemployment. Children will inevitably come out onto the streets. The leaders responsible are using lathis against them, but this voice cannot be silenced," Kishor added.

Kishor's Bankipur visit begins with tribute to martyr

Kishor's programmes on Tuesday began with a remembrance and tribute meeting at Shaheed Ram Govind Singh Girls' High School in Dashratha. He later attended a gratitude meeting at Yarpur Rajputana Gopal Sharan Singh Path, where he interacted with residents and listened to their concerns. He subsequently visited Hanuman Path in Jakkanpur and met local people. His final programmes of the day included a gratitude meeting near Langartoli Chowk at Grand Palace Hall in Ward No. 40. During the meetings, Kishor heard residents' concerns and assured them that efforts would be made to resolve their problems at his level.

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