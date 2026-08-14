Yash opens up about KGF, Toxic and his journey to becoming a pan-India star on Aap Ki Adalat

New Delhi:

Kannada actor Yash will appear as the latest guest on India TV's Aap Ki Adalat, where he will face questions from the show’s host and India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, Rajat Sharma. The episode will air on Saturday at 10 pm, with a repeat telecast scheduled for Sunday.

The actor, known for the KGF franchise, is expected to speak about his career, early struggles, and journey in the film industry during the interview.

During his appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, Yash discusses his journey from his early days in the industry to establishing himself as one of Kannada cinema’s leading actors. He also talks about some of the difficulties he faced on his journey to success and the films that made him popular.

The actor made it big with the release of KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2, in which he played Rocky Bhai. The huge success of both movies has helped him grow his fan base from being known just for Kannada movies to becoming a pan-India superstar.

Yash started his acting career with Kannada movies before getting famous for his role in KGF. The franchise, directed by Prashanth Neel, became a major part of his career and helped establish his popularity across India.

Next, the actor will be in Geetu Mohandas' Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The film, releasing on August 26, 2026, in 5 languages, also features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth. He is also set to play Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita. The film is among Yash’s major projects following the KGF franchise.

On Aap Ki Adalat, the actor speaks about the experiences and choices that have shaped his career so far.

Aap Ki Adalat has featured more than 200 well-known personalities over the years. According to the original report, videos from the programme have received more than 180 crore views across digital platforms, while over 1,100 episodes have been broadcast.

The show has also featured Bollywood stars Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan together in the past. Yash’s appearance marks another prominent addition to its list of guests.

The Yash episode of Aap Ki Adalat will air on India TV on Saturday at 10 pm, followed by a repeat telecast on Sunday.

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