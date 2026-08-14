'Won't be afraid': Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal calls Nanded attack a 'mission to disturb' Punjab's peace

Nanded:

Describing the attack on him as a 'mission to take control' of Punjab, former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal said on Friday that he is not afraid and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) remains committed to maintaining the brotherhood and peace in the state.

Speaking to reporters in Maharashtra's Nanded day after the attack, the Akali Dal president said his party is ready to make any sacrifice for the state, but reiterated that it will never allow anyone to disturb the peace in Punjab. He further said that Punjab's progress, and communal and religious harmony remain his top priority.

"Their mission is to take control of the situation in Punjab and disturb the peace, which, as President of Akali Dal, I will never allow," the former union minister of state (MoS) said.

"Both times they attacked me in the holiest places... I have never been scared, nor am I afraid now. Shiromani Akali Dal is committed to the brotherhood and pride of Punjab. Shiromani Akali Dal can make any sacrifice, but Punjab's progress and communal and religious harmony are our top priority," he added.

The attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal

Badal was in Maharashtra's Nanded on Thursday when he was attacked inside the Gurdwara Mata Sahib Devan Ji Mugat. The attack forced Badal to undergo a surgery at the Yashosai Hospital that lasted for about 90 minutes and he was discharged later.

This was the second attack on the Akali Dal president in around two years.

An Inspector, Santosh Vaijnath Kendre, of Maharashtra Police, who was deployed as part of Badal's security was also injured in the incident. He is also stable now, with Akali Dal leaders lauding him for saving Badal and standing "like a human shield".

The attack was carried out by a man identified as 62-year-old Jaspal Singh, who was living alone in Nanded. It is not clear why Singh attacked Badal, but the police have now registered a case against him under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means, and voluntarily causing grievous hurt to a public servant to deter them from performing their duty.

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