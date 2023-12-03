Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE: BJP vs Congress. Who will have the last laugh in 4 states?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bhupesh Baghel, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Ashok Gehlot and K Chandrasekhar Rao

Election Result 2023 LIVE: Results for the 'super semi-final' before the big 2024 battle will be out today. Counting of votes for assembly elections in four states - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana — is set to begin in some time from now. The results of Mizoram assembly election will be announced on December 4. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would like to have a good 'warm up' by securing at least three of the five states, the Congress on the other hand would be hoping to stun the saffron party in as many states as it could. In Telangana, K Chandrashekar Rao led-Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is eyeing a record third term, however, it is likely to face a stiff challenge from the Congress - as per most of the exit polls.

According to India TV-CNX Exit Poll, the Congress is likely to retain power in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan while BJP is expected to sweep Madhya Pradesh with a huge majority. In Telangana, the Congress may unseat Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's (BRS) while Mizoram may witness a hung Assembly, the survey predicted. Can 'Mama' Shivraj Singh Chouhan do it for the BJP in Madhya Pradesh? Can the Ashok Gehlot-Sachin Pilot duo protect Congress' 'fort Rajasthan'? Bhupesh Baghel (Congress) or Raman Singh (BJP) - who will get people's blessings in Chhattisgarh? Will BRS 'car' have a smooth ride in Telangana? Read all the latest updates here as the story unfolds in these states:

