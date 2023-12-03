Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023 Live:

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Voters show their identification cards as they wait in a queue to cast their votes for the 1st phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, at a polling station in Jagdalpur, Bastar district.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the two main parties in Chhattisgarh. Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) are the other two important parties in the state. There are 90 Assembly seats in Chhattisgarh. 29 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs) and 10 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) in the state. There are 2,03,60,240 general voters in Chhattisgarh, and 19,839 are service voters. So, the total number of electors as per electoral rolls is 2,03,80,079. Election Coverage

In the 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly polls, the Congress won 68 seats and formed the government under Bhupesh Baghel. The BJP, led by Dr. Raman Singh, won only 15 seats after three consecutive victories in 2003, 2008, and 2013 in the state. The main candidates in the fray for the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly Election are Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (Congress) from Patan, former Chief Minister Raman Singh (BJP) from Rajnandgaon, Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo (Congress) from Ambikapur, Durg MP Vijay Baghel (BJP) from Patan, Union Minister Renuka Singh Saruta (BJP) from Bharatpur-Sonhat, former Union Minister Vishnu Deo Sai (BJP) from Kunkuri, Raigarh MP Gomti Sai (BJP) from Pathalgaon, BJP state chief Arun Sao from Lormi, former MP Punnulal Mohale (BJP) from Mungeli, Dharamlal Kaushik (BJP) from Bilha, former Union Minister and Speaker of the outgoing Chhattisgarh Assembly Charan Das Mahant (Congress) from Sakti, former Chhattisgarh Home Minister Brijmohan Agrawal (BJP) from Raipur City South, state Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu (Congress) from Durg Gramin, Bastar Lok Sabha MP Deepak Baij (Congress) from Chitrakot and state Cabinet Minister Kawasi Lakhma (Congress) from Konta.

The electoral landscape in Chhattisgarh witnessed fervent democratic participation as 70 constituencies, constituting the second phase of Assembly elections, went to the polls on November 7 and 17. The preceding phase, conducted on November 7, marked the commencement of the electoral process, with voters casting their ballots for 20 constituencies across the state. A notable aspect of this election cycle is the substantial participation, with a total of 958 candidates vying for victory in the 70 contested seats. Among these candidates are Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his deputy, TS Singh Deo, adding an extra layer of significance to the electoral dynamics.

Diversity is embedded in the election structure, reflecting the inclusive nature of the democratic process. In the second phase, 17 Assembly seats have been allocated for the Scheduled Tribe category, ensuring representation for marginalised communities. Additionally, nine seats have been designated for the Scheduled Cast category, further underscoring the commitment to providing a fair and equitable political platform for all citizens.