Congress considered itself greater than Lord Ram, appeasement in its DNA: PM Modi in Chhattisgarh

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (April 23) stepped up attack on Congress and alleged that the party considered itself greater than Lord Ram and has practising appeasement and vote bank politics is in the party’s DNA. The Prime Minister’s remarks came as row over his “redistribution of wealth” statement erupted a political row with Congress slamming the BJP and also taking the matter to the Election Commission of India. PM Modi had first raked up the issue on Sunday at a rally in Rajasthan’s Banswara and reiterated in Aligarh on Monday.

What had PM Modi said?

“Warning” the people of the country, PM Modi said in Aligarh, “I want to warn the countrymen. Congress and the INDI alliance have their eyes on your earnings and your property. The 'Shehzada' of Congress says that if their government comes to power, they will investigate who earns how much, who has how many properties...Our mothers and sisters have gold. It is 'stree dhan', it is considered sacred, the law also protects it. Now these people's eyes are on the 'Mangalsutra' of women.”

PM Modi in Chhattisgarh

“Congress considered itself greater than Lord Ram...Appeasement and vote bank politics are in the DNA of Congress,” PM Modi said at a rally in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa.

He termed the women power of the country as his “Raksha Kavach” and said that the Opposition cannot succeed in its agenda against him till they are with him.

“Congress people say that they will break Modi's head. As long as the mothers and sisters of my country are with me, no one can do anything to Modi. These mothers and sisters are my 'Raksha Kavach',” he said.

The Prime Minister had earlier accused the Congress of following the communist ideology.

“Their intention is to steal the gold of mothers and sisters... If you have an old ancestor's home in your village and you also purchased a small flat in your city for the future of your children. Then they will take away one of the two…” he said earlier.

“This is Maovadi thinking, this is the thinking of communists. By doing this they have already ruined many countries. Now this same policy the Congress Party and INDI alliance want to implement in India,” he added.

(With ANI inputs)

