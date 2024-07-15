Chhattisgarh: CBI takes over investigation into CGPSC irregularities case, books former chairman, ex-secretary

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CBI takes over investigation into CGPSC irregularities case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday took over the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) irregularities case after the state government requested the probe agency. The CBI has also registered a case against the former Chairman Taman Singh Sonwani, former Controller of Examination, former Secretary of the CGPSC Jeevan Kishore Dhruv, public servants involved in the government or CGPSC during the time of alleged irregularities, concerned politicians and others.

Chairman accused of recruiting his son, relatives

The case pertains to the investigation of favouritism in the recruitment of Deputy Collector, Deputy SP and other senior posts in the state administration. Earlier, the Raipur Economic Offence Wing (EOW) ACB was investigating the matter. A case was going on against the then Controller, then Chairman of CGPSC. It is alleged that the chairman exploited his position in the commission to get his son recruited as the Deputy Collector. Additionally, he also got his brother's son recruited as Deputy SP, his sister's daughter as Labor Officer, his daughter-in-law as Deputy Collector, and his brother's daughter-in-law as District Excise Officer.

Politicians recruited as Deputy Collector, DSP

It is also alleged that politicians were also recruited as Deputy Collectors and Deputy SPs under his influence. As CBI took over the investigation, it conducted raids at many places in Raipur and Bhilai including the house of the then Chairman, Secretary, and government residence of the Controller of Examinations.

