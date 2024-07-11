NEET paper leak case: Accused Rocky arrested from Jharkhand, remanded to 10-day CBI custody

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Rakesh Ranjan, known as Rocky, the primary suspect in the NEET paper leak case. Rocky was apprehended in Patna following extensive use of advanced technology by the CBI.

Multiple raids conducted

To capture Rocky, the CBI conducted raids in Patna, Kolkata, and two other locations near Patna. The breakthrough came when investigators traced Rocky through the IP address linked to emails sent from his wife's email ID.

Court orders 10-day CBI remand

After Rocky's arrest, he was presented in court, which granted a 10-day CBI remand for further interrogation. Rocky was found to be physically managing the operations of this extensive cheating racket.

Hearing postponed amid pending responses

The Supreme Court deferred the much-anticipated hearing on NEET-UG 2024 petitions to July 18. The adjournment was due to the absence of responses from the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA) for some parties involved.

Pending affidavits delay proceedings

A bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud acknowledged that the Centre and NTA's separate affidavits, filed on Wednesday, had not been received by some petitioners' counsel. Despite Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's assertion that the affidavits were served, the hearing was postponed.

CBI status report submitted

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted a status report on its probe into the alleged NEET-UG 2024 irregularities. The court is examining the extent of these claims to determine the need for a potential re-test.

Government and NTA deny large-scale malpractices

In a fresh affidavit, the Centre cited IIT Madras data analytics, asserting no mass malpractice or abnormal score patterns. The NTA's analysis similarly indicated normal mark distribution, dismissing claims of extraneous influences.

Next steps and ongoing concerns

The court is addressing multiple petitions, including calls for a re-test and allegations of malpractice. Over 23.33 lakh students took the NEET-UG on May 5, and the Centre warns that scrapping the exam would harm many honest candidates.

Background on NEET-UG 2024

NEET-UG is a crucial entrance exam for medical and related courses in India. The hearing's outcome will significantly impact the 2024-25 undergraduate admission process, scheduled to start in the third week of July.