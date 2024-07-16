Viral video: Patient neglected as hospital staff celebrates birthday in Chhattisgarh

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chhattisgarh: Patient neglected as hospital staff celebrates birthday.

A shocking video has emerged from Durg District Hospital in Chhattisgarh, showing a patient in severe distress being neglected by hospital staff who were busy celebrating a birthday. The incident has sparked outrage on social media, highlighting the hospital's apparent negligence.

Staff neglects patient due to end of OPD hours

The video, recorded by the patient's family, shows a patient suffering from a high fever being ignored by a female staff member in the OPD. The staff member refused to provide treatment or medication, citing the end of OPD hours. The patient was advised to wait for emergency services, despite his critical condition.

Insensitive behaviour caught on camera

In the footage, hospital staff can be seen cutting a cake and celebrating a birthday in the trauma unit, ignoring the pleas for assistance from the patient's family. Even when asked to provide medication, another staff member at the counter refused, stating that their duty hours had ended.

Delayed treatment for injured patients

During the same period, two injured individuals were brought in by an ambulance. Despite their serious injuries, including a head wound and multiple body injuries, the on-duty doctor and staff continued with their celebration, delaying the necessary treatment until the birthday party concluded.

Lack of immediate response from authorities

The patient's family attempted to report the incident to Civil Surgeon Dr. Hemant Kumar Sahu, who directed them to the RMO, citing his engagement in a meeting with the collector. No immediate action has been taken so far. Dr. Sahu stated that he was unaware of the full details but assured that appropriate action would be taken after reviewing the incident.

