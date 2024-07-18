Thursday, July 18, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Chhattisgarh
  4. Chhattisgarh: Two STF constables killed, four injured in IED blast triggered by Naxals in Bijapur

Chhattisgarh: Two STF constables killed, four injured in IED blast triggered by Naxals in Bijapur

The incident took place on Wednesday night in the Tarrem area when a joint team of security personnel was returning after an anti-Naxalite operation in forests on the tri-junction of Bijapur-Sukma-Dantewada districts.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi Bijapur Updated on: July 18, 2024 9:18 IST
IED blast, naxal attack
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Naxal attack: Two Special Task Force (STF) jawans were killed and four others injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast by Naxalites in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred on Wednesday night in the Tarrem area as a joint team of security personnel was returning from an anti-Naxalite operation in the forests near the junction of Bijapur, Sukma, and Dantewada districts, a police official said.

Personnel from the STF, District Reserve Guard (DRG) - both units of the state police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and its elite unit CoBRA were part of the operation. It was launched on Tuesday following intelligence inputs indicating the presence of Naxalites from the Darbha and West Bastar divisions, as well as Military Company No. 2. "Two STF constables -- Bharat Sahu, resident of Raipur, and Satyer Singh Kange, of Narayanpur district -- were killed in the blast triggered by Naxalites while four other personnel sustained injuries," he said.

The police official further said that reinforcements were swiftly deployed to the area following the incident, and the injured personnel were evacuated for medical treatment.

12 Naxals killed on Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border

At least 12 Naxals were killed in an encounter with police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district. Several automatic weapons were recovered from the Naxals. The security operation went on for at least six hours.

The encounter took place between C-60 Maharashtra Police Party and Naxals in the forest between Chhindbhatti and PV 82 (border area of ​​​​District Kanker Police Station Bande) under Police Station Jharwandi of District Gadchiroli between 1:30 pm to 2:00 pm on Wednesday.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: 12 Naxals killed, two cops injured in major encounter on Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border

Also Read: Four Naxalites with Rs 20 lakh bounty surrender in Chhattisgarh

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Chhattisgarh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Chhattisgarh News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement