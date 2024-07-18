Chhattisgarh: Two STF constables killed, four injured in IED blast triggered by Naxals in Bijapur

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Naxal attack: Two Special Task Force (STF) jawans were killed and four others injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast by Naxalites in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred on Wednesday night in the Tarrem area as a joint team of security personnel was returning from an anti-Naxalite operation in the forests near the junction of Bijapur, Sukma, and Dantewada districts, a police official said.

Personnel from the STF, District Reserve Guard (DRG) - both units of the state police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and its elite unit CoBRA were part of the operation. It was launched on Tuesday following intelligence inputs indicating the presence of Naxalites from the Darbha and West Bastar divisions, as well as Military Company No. 2. "Two STF constables -- Bharat Sahu, resident of Raipur, and Satyer Singh Kange, of Narayanpur district -- were killed in the blast triggered by Naxalites while four other personnel sustained injuries," he said.

The police official further said that reinforcements were swiftly deployed to the area following the incident, and the injured personnel were evacuated for medical treatment.

12 Naxals killed on Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border

At least 12 Naxals were killed in an encounter with police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district. Several automatic weapons were recovered from the Naxals. The security operation went on for at least six hours.

The encounter took place between C-60 Maharashtra Police Party and Naxals in the forest between Chhindbhatti and PV 82 (border area of ​​​​District Kanker Police Station Bande) under Police Station Jharwandi of District Gadchiroli between 1:30 pm to 2:00 pm on Wednesday.

