Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023: BJP secures 45.80 per cent vote share, Congress trails with 41.89 per cent

In the latest update from the Election Commission of India, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claims a significant vote share of 45.80%, while the Congress follows closely with 41.89%. Other parties like the BSP, JCC, and AAP hold varying percentages in the state's vote distribution.

BJP dominates with 54 seats, Congress leading in 34

In the ongoing vote-counting process in Chhattisgarh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken the lead in an impressive 54 seats, showcasing a strong performance. Meanwhile, the Congress is holding its ground with a lead in 34 seats. The electoral battleground intensifies as both parties strive for a majority in the state assembly. Stay connected for real-time updates on the unfolding political dynamics.

Raman Singh attributes BJP's success to rejection of CM Bhupesh Baghel's arrogance

Reacting to this unexpected trend, former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh and BJP leader Raman Singh asserted that the people of the state have rebuffed the arrogance exhibited by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Expressing his surprise at the magnitude of this shift, Singh stated, "I was not aware of such a big undercurrent in the state." Confidently declaring that the BJP would form the government in all three states, he emphasised, "The people have rejected all his (Baghel's) plans and his entire government."

Singh attributed the BJP's success to the people's faith in the leadership and assurances of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP National President JP Nadda. He highlighted the public's confidence in the promises made by the BJP leaders and their appreciation for the government's achievements over the past 9 and a half years.

Chhattisgarh, with a total of 90 assembly seats, witnessed an electoral verdict from more than 2 crore registered voters, reflecting a substantial decision to entrust the state's governance to the BJP.

