Sunday, December 03, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Chhattisgarh
  4. Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2023: Constituency-wise full list of leading candidates

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2023: Constituency-wise full list of leading candidates

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 BJP, Congress leading candidates: The voting took place in two phases in Chhattisgarh on November 7 and 17. The state has 90 Assembly seats and the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are the two major parties in the state.

Varun Sharma Written By: Varun Sharma @Poldip Raipur Updated on: December 03, 2023 10:30 IST
Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023 leading candidates
Image Source : INDIA TV Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and former Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh.

Chhattisgarh Election 2023 leading candidates: The counting of votes for the Assembly Elections in Chhattisgarh is taking place today (December 3). The counting in three other states including Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan is also taking place along with Chhattisgarh. The Election Commission announced that the counting of votes for Mizoram would take place on December 4 (Monday) instead of December 3 (Sunday). The Assembly Elections in these five states were held between November 7 and November 30. There are 90 Assembly seats in Chhattisgarh. In the state, 10 seats are set aside for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 29 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs). In Chhattisgarh, there are 2,03,60,240 general voters and 19,839 service voters. Thus, according to the electoral rolls, there are 2,03,80,079 electors overall. Election Coverage

In Chhattisgarh, the two major political parties are the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The other two major parties in the state are the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which is led by Mayawati. With 68 seats won in the 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections, the Congress led by Bhupesh Baghel formed the government. The BJP won only 15 seats. Dr Raman Singh's BJP won three straight elections in 2003, 2008, and 2013 in the state. 

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (Congress), former Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh (BJP), Tamradhwaj Sahu (Congress), Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo (Congress), Vijay Baghel (BJP), Dharamlal Kaushik (BJP), Deepak Baij (Congress), Arun Sao (BJP), Renuka Singh Saruta (BJP) and Charan Das Mahant (Congress) are some of the key candidates in Chhattisgarh.  

Here is the complete list of constituency-wise leading candidates of Chhattisgarh:

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023
Constituency Number Constituency Name Leading Candidate Leading Party
1. Bharatpur-Sonhat Gulab Singh Kamro Congress
2. Manendragarh Shyam Bihari Jaiswal BJP
3. Baikunthpur Ambica Singh Deo Congress
4. Premnagar Bhulan Singh Marabi BJP
5. Bhatgaon Parasnath Rajwade Congress
6. Pratappur Rajkumari Marabi Congress
7. Ramanujganj Ram Vichar Netam BJP
8. Samri Vijay Paikra Congress
9. Lundra Dr Pritam Ram Congress
10. Ambikapur TS Singh Deo Congress
11. Sitapur Ramkumar Toppo BJP
12. Jashpur Raimuni Bhagat BJP
13. Kunkuri UD Minj Congress
14. Pathalgaon Awaited Awaited
15. Lailunga Awaited Awaited
16. Raigarh Awaited Awaited
17. Sarangarh Awaited Awaited
18. Kharsia Umesh Patel Congress
19. Dharamjaigarh Awaited Awaited
20. Rampur Awaited Awaited
21. Korba Lakhanlal Devangan BJP
22. Katghora Purushottam Kanwar Congress
23. Pali-Tanakhar Ramdayal Uike BJP
24. Marwahi  Pranav Kumar Marpachi BJP
25. Kota Prabal Pratap Singh Judev BJP
26. Lormi Thaneshwar Sahu Congress
27. Mungeli Awaited Awaited
28. Takhatpur Awaited Awaited
29. Bilha Awaited Awaited
30. Bilaspur Awaited Awaited
31. Beltara Awaited Awaited
32. Masturi  Awaited Awaited
33. Akaltara Awaited Awaited
34. Janjgir-Champa Awaited Awaited
35. Sakti Charan Das Mahant Congress
36. Chandrapur Awaited Awaited
37. Jaijaipur Awaited Awaited
38. Pamgarh Awaited Awaited
39. Saraipali Awaited Awaited
40. Basna Sampat Agrawal BJP
41. Khallari Awaited Awaited
42. Mahasamund Awaited Awaited
43. Bilaigarh Awaited Awaited
44. Kasdol Sandeep Sahu Congress
45. Baloda Bazar Awaited Awaited
46. Bhatapara Awaited Awaited
47. Dharsiwa Awaited Awaited
48. Raipur City Gramin Awaited Awaited
49. Raipur City West Awaited Awaited
50. Raipur City North Awaited Awaited
51. Raipur City South Awaited Awaited
52. Arang Awaited Awaited
53. Abhanpur Awaited Awaited
54. Rajim Awaited Awaited
55. Bindranawagarh Awaited Awaited
56. Sihawa Awaited Awaited
57. Kurud Awaited Awaited
58. Dhamtari Awaited Awaited
59. Sanjari Balod Awaited Awaited
60. Dondi Lohara Awaited Awaited
61. Gunderdehi Awaited Awaited
62. Patan Bhupesh Baghel Congress
63. Durg Gramin Awaited Awaited
64. Durg City Awaited Awaited
65. Bhilai Nagar Awaited Awaited
66. Vaishali Nagar Awaited Awaited
67. Ahiwara Awaited Awaited
68. Saja Awaited Awaited
69. Bemetara Awaited Awaited
70. Navagarh Awaited Awaited
71. Pandariya Awaited Awaited
72. Kawardha Awaited Awaited
73. Khairagarh Awaited Awaited
74. Dongargarh Awaited Awaited
75. Rajnandgaon Dr Raman Singh BJP
76. Dongargaon Daleshwar Sahu Congress
77. Khujji Bholaram Sahu Congress
78. Mohala-Manpur Indrashah Mandavi Congress
79. Antagarh Roop Singh Potai Congress
80. Bhanupratappur Gautam Uikey BJP
81. Kanker Shankar Dhurve Congress
82. Keshkal Sant Ram Netam Congress
83. Kondagaon Awaited Awaited
84. Narayanpur Awaited Awaited
85. Bastar Awaited Awaited
86. Jagdalpur Awaited Awaited
87. Chitrakot Awaited Awaited
88. Dantewara Awaited Awaited
89. Bijapur Awaited Awaited
90 Konta Awaited Awaited

Read all Assembly Election Results 2023 Live on indiatvnews.com and Get the Latest English News and Updates on Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Chhattisgarh News

Latest News

X