Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2023: Constituency-wise full list of leading candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and former Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh.

Chhattisgarh Election 2023 leading candidates: The counting of votes for the Assembly Elections in Chhattisgarh is taking place today (December 3). The counting in three other states including Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan is also taking place along with Chhattisgarh. The Election Commission announced that the counting of votes for Mizoram would take place on December 4 (Monday) instead of December 3 (Sunday). The Assembly Elections in these five states were held between November 7 and November 30. There are 90 Assembly seats in Chhattisgarh. In the state, 10 seats are set aside for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 29 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs). In Chhattisgarh, there are 2,03,60,240 general voters and 19,839 service voters. Thus, according to the electoral rolls, there are 2,03,80,079 electors overall. Election Coverage

In Chhattisgarh, the two major political parties are the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The other two major parties in the state are the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which is led by Mayawati. With 68 seats won in the 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections, the Congress led by Bhupesh Baghel formed the government. The BJP won only 15 seats. Dr Raman Singh's BJP won three straight elections in 2003, 2008, and 2013 in the state.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (Congress), former Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh (BJP), Tamradhwaj Sahu (Congress), Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo (Congress), Vijay Baghel (BJP), Dharamlal Kaushik (BJP), Deepak Baij (Congress), Arun Sao (BJP), Renuka Singh Saruta (BJP) and Charan Das Mahant (Congress) are some of the key candidates in Chhattisgarh.

Here is the complete list of constituency-wise leading candidates of Chhattisgarh: