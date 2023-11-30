Chhattisgarh Exit Poll 2023: Congress likely to retain power with 46-56 seats, predicts India TV-CNX

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Raman Singh and Bhupesh Bhagel

Chhattisgarh Exit Poll 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to make a comeback by registering winning 8 seats in North Chhattisgarh (Surguja) region. In the tribal-based Buster region, the Congress is expected to make a comeback with 8 seats. The BJP is expected to get just four seats. The BJP is also likely to win 23 seats in Central Chhattisgarh region. In a neck-a-neck competition, the BJP is likely to win 30-40 seats and the Congress is expected to retain power with 46-56 seats, claims India TV-CNX Exit Poll. As far as vote share is concerned, BJP is likely to get 41 per cent and Congress 43 per cent. Interestingly, even though the Congress retains the power, the vote share of the BJP has increased from 32.97 per cent in 2018 to 41 per cent.

Polling in the Naxal-hit state was conducted in two phases in 90 Assembly constituencies.

Chhattisgarh Election Coverage

In Chhattisgarh, the two major political parties are the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The other two major parties in the state are the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which is led by Mayawati. The state of Chhattisgarh has 90 Assembly seats. In the state, 10 seats are set aside for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 29 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs). In Chhattisgarh, there are 2,03,60,240 general voters and 19,839 service voters. Thus, according to the electoral rolls, there are 2,03,80,079 electors overall. With 68 seats won in the 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections, the Congress led by Bhupesh Baghel formed the government. The BJP won only 15 seats. Dr Raman Singh's BJP won three straight elections in 2003, 2008, and 2013 in the state.

Key candidates in Chhattisgarh

The main candidates in the fray for the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly Election are Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (Congress) from Patan, former Chief Minister Raman Singh (BJP) from Rajnandgaon, Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo (Congress) from Ambikapur, Durg MP Vijay Baghel (BJP) from Patan, Union Minister Renuka Singh Saruta (BJP) from Bharatpur-Sonhat, former Union Minister Vishnu Deo Sai (BJP) from Kunkuri, Raigarh MP Gomti Sai (BJP) from Pathalgaon, BJP state chief Arun Sao from Lormi, former MP Punnulal Mohale (BJP) from Mungeli, Dharamlal Kaushik (BJP) from Bilha, former Union Minister and Speaker of the outgoing Chhattisgarh Assembly Charan Das Mahant (Congress) from Sakti, former Chhattisgarh Home Minister Brijmohan Agrawal (BJP) from Raipur City South, state Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu (Congress) from Durg Gramin, Bastar Lok Sabha MP Deepak Baij (Congress) from Chitrakot and state Cabinet Minister Kawasi Lakhma (Congress) from Konta.

List of constituencies in Chhattisgarh

There are 90 Assembly seats in Chhattisgarh: Bharatpur-Sonhat, Manendragarh, Baikunthpur, Premnagar, Bhatgaon, Pratappur, Ramanujganj, Samri, Lundra, Ambikapur, Sitapur, Jashpur, Kunkuri, Pathalgaon, Lailunga, Raigarh, Sarangarh, Kharsia, Dharamjaigarh, Rampur, Korba, Katghora, Pali-Tanakhar, Marwahi, Kota, Lormi, Mungeli, Takhatpur, Bilha, Bilaspur, Beltara, Masturi, Akaltara, Janjgir-Champa, Sakti, Chandrapur, Jaijaipur, Pamgarh, Saraipali, Basna, Khallari, Mahasamund, Bilaigarh, Kasdol, Baloda Bazar, Bhatapara, Dharsiwa, Raipur City Gramin, Raipur City West, Raipur City North, Raipur City South, Arang, Abhanpur, Rajim, Bindranawagarh, Sihawa, Kurud, Dhamtari, Sanjari Balod, Dondi Lohara, Gunderdehi, Patan, Durg Gramin, Durg City, Bhilai Nagar, Vaishali Nagar, Ahiwara, Saja, Bemetara, Navagarh, Pandariya, Kawardha, Khairagarh, Dongargarh, Rajnandgaon, Dongargaon, Khujji, Mohala-Manpur, Antagarh, Bhanupratappur, Kanker, Keshkal, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Bastar, Jagdalpur, Chitrakot, Dantewara, Bijapur and Konta. Ten seats Sarangarh, Mungeli, Masturi, Pamgarh, Saraipali, Bilaigarh, Arang, Ahiwara, Navagarh and Dongargarh are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) in the state.

2018 Assembly Election Results

Total Seats: 90 (Majority: 46)

PARTIES SEAT SHARE VOTE SHARE Congress 68 43.04% BJP 15 32.97% JCC 05 7.61% BSP 02 3.87% Independent - 5.88%

BJP seats and vote share in the last four Assembly elections

YEAR SEAT SHARE VOTE SHARE 2018 15 32.97% 2013 49 41.04% 2008 50 40.33% 2003 50 39.26%

Congress seats and vote share in the last four Assembly elections

YEAR SEAT SHARE VOTE SHARE 2018 68 43.04% 2013 39 40.29% 2008 38 38.63% 2003 37 36.71%

ALSO READ | Congress will get more seats than 2018 in Chhattisgarh election, says Bhupesh Baghel