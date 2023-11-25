Congress will get more seats than 2018 in Chhattisgarh election, says Bhupesh Baghel

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel during a public meeting in Jagdalpur (File photo)

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said that Congress will get more seats than 2018 Assembly election adding the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accepted defeat.

"...They have accepted their defeat. As far as numbers are concerned I believe that we will get more seats than last time... They can say whatever they want to till December 3...," said Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

On Friday, Baghel confidently said that the Congress party is going to win the recently concluded Assembly election in the state.

Not only Chhattisgarh, he said the party will Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh too.

"Congress will form government in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh," Baghel said.

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed confidence that his party would win the assembly polls in the states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

Addressing an election rally at LB Nagar, he urged the electorate to dislodge the BRS government in Telangana.

"Election will be held in Rajasthan tomorrow. We are winning that. We are winning in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and also in Telangana," he said.

With inputs from PTI

