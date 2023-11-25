TRS became BRS, UPA made 'I.N.D.I.A. alliance', name change won't end their corruption: PM Modi in Telangana

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public address.

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lashed out at ruling-BRS in Telangana and Congress party saying name change won't end their corruption, misrule adding both of them play tricks to betray people.

"Congress adopt all tricks to betray people. TRS became BRS, UPA made 'I.N.D.I.A. alliance'" PM Modi said at a poll rally in Telangana.

"By changing name, their corruption, misrule and history of vote bank politics can never be changed," the Prime Minister said.

"...Every vote given to Congress in Telangana is strengthening BRS... Mothers, sisters, villagers, farmers, youth, labourers, Dalit, Adivasi & backward class people I give you a guarantee that your dream is Modi's Sankalp...," PM Modi said.

"I am so happy to come here. By gathering here in large numbers, you all have sent a clear message to political experts and to those who talk big while sitting in an air-conditioned room in Delhi, that the faith in BJP has been increasing in Telangana," PM Modi said in Telangana's Maheshwaram.

"Your increasing faith in BJP will take Telangana to new heights but you have to be wary of the Congress and BRS. They level allegations against each other but they are together from inside," the Prime Minister added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is also campaigning in the state slammed the KCR government saying that his family holds all ministries that are resourceful and moneymaking.

"Congress party deflated BJP's tyres in Telangana, will do so in Delhi also," the Congress scion added.

Polling in the Telangana Assembly election will take place on November 30 and the counting of votes is scheduled for December 3 along with the results of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.

ALSO READ | PM Modi takes sortie on Tejas aircraft in Bengaluru, calls experience 'incredibly enriching' | WATCH