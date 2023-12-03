Sunday, December 03, 2023
     
Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023 LIVE: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am, over 2500 candidates in fray

MP Vidhan Sabha Election Results 2023 Live Updates: The fate of over 2,500 candidates will be decided today in the state. Polling was held for all 230 assembly constituencies in a single phase on November 17. The voter turnout this time was the highest in the history of Madhya Pradesh.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Bhopal Updated on: December 03, 2023 6:18 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Madhya Pradesh Assembly election results LIVE updates.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections Result 2023 LIVE: The counting of votes for the recently concluded Assembly election in Madhya Pradesh is set to take place today. The state went to polls for its 230 seats on November 17 with nearly 78 per cent voter turnout. The state had surpassed the polling percentage of the 2018 Assembly polls when it saw 74.97 per cent polling. The counting will decide the electoral fate of over 2,500 candidates including Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel, Faggan Singh Kulaste and former Congress Chief Minister Kamal Nath. According to the Election Commission, nearly 5.59 crore voters were eligible to exercise their franchise. It included 2.87 crore male and 2.71 crore female voters. There were over 5,000 booths run by women and 183 polling stations run by the disabled. The Assembly polls, coming nearly six months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, are crucial for both the BJP and Congress for various reasons. Most exit-poll projections released on Thursday evening put the BJP in the lead, with the Congress seen to be coming up short and not cashing in on the 'anti-incumbency' as they had hoped to. Some exit polls, however, gave an advantage to the Congress party.

  • Dec 03, 2023 6:18 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Madhya Pradesh Election: Results for 230 Assembly seats set to be declared today

    The results of the recently concluded Madhya Pradesh Assembly election are set to be declared today. Polling to elect 230 members of the Legislative Assembly was conducted on November 17. Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel have also been deployed to keep watch on the electronic voting machines (EVMs) and take them from strong rooms to counting centres, as per officials. 

