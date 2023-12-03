As BJP takes lead, incumbent CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, 'Modi magic worked for Madhya Pradesh'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Election Result 2023: As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) inches towards the victory line in Madhya Pradesh, incumbent Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that 'the people are supreme and it is their faith' that has paid today. He also credited the victory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's schemes that worked for the state.

"Modi ji MP ke mann mein hain aur Modi ji ke mann mein MP hai. He held public rallies here and appealed to the people and that touched people's hearts. These trends are a result of that. Double-engine government properly implemented the schemes of the Central Government and the schemes that were formed here also touched people's hearts. Madhya Pradesh became a family...I had said earlier too that the BJP would get a comfortable and grand majority as people's love for us was visible everywhere," Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

The ruling BJP appeared poised to retain power in Madhya Pradesh, with the saffron party leading in 115 seats, way ahead of Congress which was leading in 44 seats as the counting of votes in assembly elections got underway on Sunday, the Election Commission said.

Counting of votes in elections to the 230-member state assembly held on November 17, began at 8 am on Sunday, a poll official said. Postal ballots were counted between 8 am and 8.30 am, after which the counting of votes through EVMs began in the presence of officials and political parties' authorised agents, he said.

State Home Minister and BJP candidate from Datia, Narottam Mishra says, "BJP will win 125-150 seats. Not only in Madhya Pradesh but the BJP will also form government in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh..."