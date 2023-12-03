Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: BJP leads with nearly 49 per cent vote share, Congress gets 40 per cent

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2023

Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023: As the counting of votes is underway in four states, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has garnered a huge lead in Madhya Pradesh and seems to be heading towards a landslide victory. The party has also gained its vote share in recently conducted Assembly elections in the state.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP is leading with a vote share of 48.67 per cent till 12.30 pm. Meanwhile, Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have received vote share of 40.35 per cent and 3.14 per cent respectively. The BJP is also heading towards a landslide victory in the state. Till the time of writing this report, the BJP was leading on 162 seats, while Congress was ahead in 65 seats and others in three seats.

Highest-ever Assembly polls voter turnout

It should be noted here that a voter turnout of 77.82 per cent was recorded in the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, which is the highest in the state's history, officials said. The voter turnout this time was the highest in the history of Madhya Pradesh since it was founded in 1956. It also surpassed the 75.63 per cent voter turnout of the 2018 assembly polls by 0.59 per cent.

A look at the BJP's vote share in the last four Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.

2018: 41.02 per cent

2013: 44.88 per cent

2008: 37.64 per cent

2003: 42.50 per cent

Here is the Congress party's vote share in the last four Assembly elections in the state.

2018: per cent

40.89 per cent

2013: 36.38 per cent

2008: 32.39 per cent

2003: 31.61 per cent

CM Chouhan credits PM Modi for party's stunning performance

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday gave credit for it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's poll campaign and said people have immense faith in him. Chouhan also said they have properly implemented welfare schemes of the "double engine" government. “Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji is in the hearts of the people of Madhya Pradesh. The state is also in the heart of Modi ji. There is immense faith towards him. He held public meetings here and appealed to the people which has touched the people's hearts. Such trends are coming as a result of this,” Chouhan added.

It should be mentioned here that polls were held for the 230-member Assembly on November 17.

