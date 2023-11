MP Exit Poll Result: Shivraj Singh Chouhan may return as CM for 5th term, predicts India TV-CNX

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV-CNX Madhya Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2023: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (BJP) and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath (Congress).

MP Exit Poll Results 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ready to script history in Madhya Pradesh as the ruling party may win 140 to 159 seats in Madhya Pradesh, predicted India TV-CNX Exit Poll on Thursday. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is likely to retain the state amid growing ant-incumbency claims. He can become the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for the fifth time. The Congress is predicted to get just 70 to 90 seats in the state. The India TV-CNX Exit Poll also predicted 46 per cent of the vote share for the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, while the Congress party may be reduced to just 38 per cent of the vote share. Madhya Pradesh Election Coverage

The Bhopal region of Madhya Pradesh anticipates significant gains for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as indicated by the India TV-CNX exit poll. The forecast suggests that the BJP is likely to secure victory in 18 seats, while the Congress may attain success in 6 seats. The remaining seats are projected to remain unclaimed by other political entities. This region encompasses a total of 24 seats.

In Madhya Pradesh, the two major political parties are the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The other two major parties in the state are the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Madhya Pradesh has 230 Assembly seats. In the state, 34 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs), and 47 seats are set aside for Scheduled Tribes (STs). In Madhya Pradesh, there are 5,60,925 general voters and 75,304 service voters. Thus, there are 5,61,36,229 electors in total, according to the electoral rolls. The Congress formed the government under Kamal Nath after winning 114 seats in the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections. Following three straight wins in 2003, 2008, and 2013, the BJP under Shivraj Singh Chouhan secured 109 seats. The Congress government, however, was short-lived as 22 MLAs loyal to senior party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia rebelled against Nath's state leadership.

Key candidates in Madhya Pradesh

The main candidates in the fray for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election are Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (BJP) from Budhni, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath (Congress) from Chhindwara, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar (BJP) from Dimani, former Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya (BJP) from Indore-1, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra (BJP) from Datia, Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel (BJP) from Narsingpur, former Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Ajay Arjun Singh (Congress) from Churhat, former Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Jaivardhan Singh (Congress) from Raghogarh, Lok Sabha member Rakesh Singh (BJP) from Jabalpur West, Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Govind Singh (Congress) from Lahar and former Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Imarti Devi (BJP) from Dabra.

List of constituencies in Madhya Pradesh

There are 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh: Sheopur, Vijaypur, Sabalagadh, Jaura, Sumaoli, Morena, Dimani, Ambah, Ater, Bhind, Lahar, Mehgaon, Gohad, Gwalior Rural, Gwalior, Gwalior East, Gwalior South, Bhitarwar, Dabara, Sewda, Bhander, Datia, Karera, Pohari, Shivpuri, Pichhore, Kolaras, Bamori, Guna, Chachoda, Raghogarh, Ashok Nagar, Chanderi, Mungaoli, Bina, Khurai, Surkhi, Deori, Rehli, Naryawali, Sagar, Banda, Tikamgarh, Jatara, Prithivipur, Niwari, Khargapur, Maharajpur, Chandla, Rajnagar, Chhatarpur, Bijawar, Malhara, Pathariya, Damoh, Jabera, Hatta, Pawai, Gunnour, Panna, Chitrakoot, Raigaon, Satna, Nagod, Maihar, Amarpatan, Rampur Baghelan, Sirmour, Semariya, Teonthar, Mauganj, Deotalab, Mangawan, Rewa, Gurh, Churhat, Sidhi, Sihawal, Chitrangi, Singarauli, Devsar, Dhouhani, Beohari, Jaisinghnagar, Jaitpur, Kotama, Anuppur, Pusprajgarh, Bandhavgarh, Manpur, Badwara, Vijayraghavgarh, Mudwara, Bahoriband, Patan, Bargi, Jabalpur East, Jabalpur North, Jabalpur Cantt, Jabalpur West, Panagar, Sihora, Shahpura, Dindori, Bichhiya, Niwas, Mandla, Baihar, Lanji, Paraswada, Balaghat, Waraseoni, Katangi, Barghat, Seoni, Keolari, Lakhanadon, Gotegaon, Narsingpur, Tendukheda, Gadarwara, Junnardeo, Amarwara, Chourai, Sausar, Chhindwara, Parasiya, Pandhurna, Multai, Amla, Betul, Ghodadongri, Bhainsdehi, Timarni, Harda. Seoni Malwa, Hoshangabad, Sohagpur, Pipariya, Udaipura, Bhojpur, Sanchi, Silwani, Vidisha, Basoda, Kurwai, Sironj, Shamshabad, Berasia, Bhopal Uttar, Narela, Bhopal Dakshina-Pashchim, Bhopal Madhya, Govindpura, Huzur, Budhni, Ashta, Ichhawar, Sehore, Narsinghgarh, Biaora, Rajgarh, Khilchipur, Sarangpur, Susner, Agar, Shajapur, Shujalpur, Kalapipal, Sonkatch, Dewas, Hatpipliya, Khategaon, Bagli, Mandhata, Harsud, Khandwa, Pandhana, Nepanagar, Burhanpur, Bhikangaon, Badwaha, Maheshwar, Kasrawad, Khargone, Bhagwanpura, Sendhwa, Rajpur, Pansemal, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jobat, Jhabua, Thandla, Petlawad, Sardarpur, Gandhwani, Kukshi, Manawar, Dharampuri, Dhar, Badnawar, Depalpur, Indore-1, Indore-2, Indore-3, Indore-4, Indore-5, Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Mhow, Rau, Sanwer, Nagda-Khachrod, Mahidpur, Tarana, Ghatiya, Ujjain North, Ujjain South, Badnagar, Ratlam Rural, Ratlam City, Sailana, Jaora, Alote, Mandsaur, Malhargarh, Suwasra, Garoth, Manasa, Neemuch and Jawad.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2018

Total Seats: 230 (Majority: 116)

Seat Share:

Congress: 114

BJP: 109

BSP: 02

SP: 01

Independents: 04

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2018

Total Seats: 230 (Majority: 116)

Vote Share:

Congress: 40.89%

BJP: 41.02%

BSP: 5.01%

SP: 1.30%

Independents: 5.82%

BJP seats in the last four Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh

2018: 109

2013: 165

2008: 143

2003: 173

BJP vote share in the last four Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh

2018: 41.02%

2013: 44.88%

2008: 37.64%

2003: 42.50%

Congress seats in the last four Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh

2018: 114

2013: 58

2008: 71

2003: 38

Congress vote share in the last four Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh

2018: 40.89%

2013: 36.38%

2008: 32.39%

2003: 31.61%

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST UPDATES ON ELECTIONS RESULTS