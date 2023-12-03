Telangana Election Results 2023 Live: Will Congress snatch power from KCR?

Sunday, December 03, 2023
     
Telangana Assembly Election Result 2023 Live Updates: The fate of 119 seats in the Telangana Assembly will be decided shortly. In the last Assembly elections in 2018, KCR's BRS clean sweeped with 88 seats. As per IndiaTV-CNX exit poll, Congress may outshine BRS and clinch 63-79 seats.

Aseem Sharma Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Updated on: December 03, 2023 6:18 IST
Telangana Election Results 2023 Live
Image Source : PTI Telangana Election Results 2023 Live

Telangana Election Result 2023 Live: The wait is finally over. The counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Telangana is set to take place today. As all eyes now eagerly awaiting the results, it will be interesting to see the new political landscape in the newest state of India. Most of the exit polls including India TV-CNX predicted the Congress party clinching Telangana from K Chandrashekhar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi. There are 119 Assembly seats in Telangana and the most important ones include Kamareddy and Gajwel from where the current CM KCR is contested. Congress party's Anumula Revanth Reddy is also contested from two seats namely, Kodangal and Kamareddy. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Etela Rajender contested from Gajwel and Huzurabad, which are also one of the key constituency seats in this elections. One of the main influential regional parties AIMIM contested from 9 seats this year and its one of the top leaders Akbaruddin Owaisi contested from Chandrayangutta. So, stay tuned to this space and get updated with all the latest news around each constituency seat of Telangana. 

 

Live updates :Telangana Assembly Elections Results 2023 Live

  • Dec 03, 2023 6:18 AM (IST) Posted by Aseem Sharma

    Total constituencies in Telangana Legislative Assembly

    There are 119 Assembly seats in Telangana and the important ones are Kamareddy, Gajwel from where the current Chief Minister of the state contested. Other important constituencies include Chandrayangutta, Gajwel and Huzurabad, Kodangal and Kamareddy, Sircilla, Karimnagar, Lal Bahadur Nagar, Maheshwaram, and Jubilee Hills among others. 

  • Dec 03, 2023 6:14 AM (IST) Posted by Aseem Sharma

    Important candidates to watch out for in Telangana Assembly elections 2023

    The main candidates in the fray for the upcoming Telangana Assembly Election are Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (BRS), who contested from two constituencies, Kamareddy and Gajwel. The other major party candidates include Etela Rajender from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who fought from Gajwel and Huzurabad seats, and Anumula Revanth Reddy of the Congress party, who contested from Kodangal and Kamareddy seats. 

