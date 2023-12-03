Telangana Election Results 2023 Live: Will Congress snatch power from KCR?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Telangana Election Results 2023 Live

Telangana Election Result 2023 Live: The wait is finally over. The counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Telangana is set to take place today. As all eyes now eagerly awaiting the results, it will be interesting to see the new political landscape in the newest state of India. Most of the exit polls including India TV-CNX predicted the Congress party clinching Telangana from K Chandrashekhar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi. There are 119 Assembly seats in Telangana and the most important ones include Kamareddy and Gajwel from where the current CM KCR is contested. Congress party's Anumula Revanth Reddy is also contested from two seats namely, Kodangal and Kamareddy. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Etela Rajender contested from Gajwel and Huzurabad, which are also one of the key constituency seats in this elections. One of the main influential regional parties AIMIM contested from 9 seats this year and its one of the top leaders Akbaruddin Owaisi contested from Chandrayangutta. So, stay tuned to this space and get updated with all the latest news around each constituency seat of Telangana.