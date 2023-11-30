Congress may dislodge BRS in Telangana, leads in lower and upper regions: India TV-CNX Exit Poll

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi with Telangana Congress leaders

New Delhi: The Congress may get a clear majority within a range of 63 to 79 seats in a House of 119 in the Telangana Assembly elections, polling for which was held today, says India TV-CNX Exit Poll. If the Congress gets a majority, it will be for the first time that it will form a government in Telangana after attaining statehood.



The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, may win only within a range of 31 to 47 seats only. It had been ruling Telangana since the time it achieved statehood. Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM, an ally of the BRS, may win five to seven seats, the BJP may win only two to four seats, says the exit poll projection.



Vote share exit poll projections show that the Congress may get 42.43 per cent votes, while the ruling BRS may get only 37.52 per cent votes. The BJP may get 12.07 votes, the AIMIM may get 2.7 votes and 'Others' including independents and smaller parties may get 5.28 per cent votes.

Region-wise, the India TV-CNX Exit Poll projections show:

In Greater Hyderabad having 28 seats, the BRS may win 12, the AIMIM may win six, the Congress may win nine seats and the BJP may win one seat.

In Lower Telangana having 42 seats, the Congress may win 25 seats, while the remaining 17 seats may go to the BRS.



In Upper Telangana having 49 seats, the Congress may win 37 seats, the BRS may win 10 and the BJP may win two seats.



The India TV-CNX Exit Poll was conducted today among 10,120 respondents, comprising 5,370 males and 4,750 females in 92 out of 119 Assembly constituencies.

For details, please contact India TV Response on 93505 93505

Also read: India TV-CNX Rajasthan Exit Poll Results 2023: Congress likely to break trend, may retain power