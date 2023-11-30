India TV-CNX Rajasthan Exit Poll Results 2023: Congress likely to lead in Jaipur-Dholpur region

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and former CM Vasundhara Raje.

Rajasthan Exit Poll Results 2023: The India TV-CNX exit poll projected that in the Jaipur-Dholpur region, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may win 20 seats, while Congress 25 seats. In the Tonk-Kota region, out of 24 seats, Congress may win 12 seats, while its rival BJP 10. In these two regions, the ruling Congress may have a lead over the BJP.

In Rajasthan, the two major political parties are the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The other two major parties in the state are the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) of Mayawati and the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), which is led by Hanuman Beniwal. Rajasthan has 200 seats in the Assembly. In the state, 34 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 25 seats are set aside for Scheduled Tribes (STs). In Rajasthan, there are 1,41,890 service voters and 5,25,38,655 general voters. Thus, 5,26,80,545 electors in total according to electoral rolls. Following its victory in the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly elections, Ashok Gehlot led the Congress to form the government. In the state, the BJP secured 73 seats.

Key candidates in Rajasthan:

The main candidates in the fray for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly Election are Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Congress) from Sardarpura, Vasundhara Raje Scindia (BJP) from Jhalrapatan, Sachin Pilot (Congress) from Tonk, Hanuman Beniwal (RLP) from Khinwsar, Rajendra Singh Rathore (BJP) from Taranagar, Govind Singh Dotasra (Congress) from Lachhmangarh, Satish Poonia (BJP) from Amber, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (BJP) from Jhotwara, Diya Kumari (BJP) from Vidhyadhar Nagar, Vishvendra Singh (Congress) from Deeg-Kumher, Kirodi Lal Meena (BJP) from Sawai Madhopur, Harish Chandra Meena (Congress) from Deoli-Uniara.

Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2018:

Total Seats: 200 (Majority: 101)

Seat Share:

Congress: 100

BJP: 73

Independents: 13

BSP: 06

RLP: 03

CPM: 02

BTP: 02

RLD: 01

BJP seats in the last four Assembly elections in Rajasthan:

2018: 73

2013: 163

2008: 78

2003: 120

BJP vote share in the last four Assembly elections in Rajasthan:

2018: 38.77%

2013: 45.17%

2008: 34.27%

2003: 39.20%

Congress seats in the last four Assembly elections in Rajasthan:

2018: 100

2013: 21

2008: 96

2003: 56

Congress vote share in the last four Assembly elections in Rajasthan:

2018: 39.30%

2013: 33.07%

2008: 36.82%

2003: 35.65%

List of constituencies in Rajasthan:

There are 200 Assembly seats in Rajasthan: Sadulshahar, Ganganagar, Karanpur, Suratgarh, Raisingh Nagar, Anupgarh, Sangaria, Hanumangarh, Pilibanga, Nohar, Bhadra, Khajuwala, Bikaner West, Bikaner East, Kolayat, Lunkaransar, Shree Dungargarh, Nokha, Sadulpur, Taranagar, Sardarshahar, Churu, Ratangarh, Sujangarh, Pilani, Surajgarh, Jhunjhunu, Mandawa, Nawalgarh, Udaipurwati, Khetri, Fatehpur, Lachhmangarh, Dhod, Sikar, Danta Ramgarh, Khandela, Neem Ka Thana, Srimadhopur, Kotputli, Viratnagar, Shahpura, Chomu, Phulera, Dudu, Jhotwara, Amber, Jamwa Ramgarh, Hawa Mahal, Vidhyadhar Nagar, Civil Lines, Kishan Pole, Adarsh Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Sanganer, Bagru, Bassi, Chaksu, Tijara, Kishangarh Bas, Mundawar, Behror, Bansur, Thanagazi, Alwar Rural, Alwar Urban, Ramgarh, Rajgarh Laxmangarh, Kathumar, Kaman, Nagar, Deeg-Kumher, Bharatpur, Nadbai, Weir, Bayana, Baseri, Bari, Dholpur, Rajakhera, Todabhim, Hindaun, Karauli, Sapotra, Bandikui, Mahuwa, Sikrai, Dausa, Lalsot, Gangapur, Bamanwas, Sawai Madhopur, Khandar, Malpura, Niwai, Tonk, Deoli-Uniara, Kishangarh, Pushkar, Ajmer North, Ajmer South, Nasirabad, Beawar, Masuda, Kekri, Ladnun, Deedwana, Jayal, Nagaur, Khinwsar, Merta, Degana, Makrana, Parbatsar, Nawan, Jaitaran, Sojat, Pali, Marwar Junction, Bali, Sumerpur, Phalodi, Lohawat, Shergarh, Osian, Bhopalgarh, Sardarpura, Jodhpur, Soorsagar, Luni, Bilara, Jaisalmer, Pokaran, Sheo, Barmer, Baytu, Pachpadra, Siwana, Gudhamalani, Chohtan, Ahore, Jalore, Bhinmal, Sanchore, Raniwara, Sirohi, Pindwara Abu, Reodar, Gogunda, Jhadol, Kherwara, Udaipur Rural, Udaipur, Mavli, Vallabh Nagar, Salumber, Dhariyawad, Dungarpur, Aspur, Sagwara, Chorasi, Ghatol, Garhi, Banswara, Bagidora, Kushalgarh, Kapasan, Begun, Chittorgarh, Nimbahera, Bari Sadri, Pratapgarh, Bhim, Kumbhalgarh, Rajsamand, Nathdwara, Asind, Mandal, Sahara, Bhilwara, Shahpura, Jahazpur, Mandalgarh, Hindoli, Keshoraipatan, Bundi, Pipalda, Sangod, Kota North, Kota South, Ladpura, Ramganj Mandi, Anta, Kishanganj, Baran-Atru, Chhabra, Dag, Jhalrapatan, Khanpur and Manohar Thana.

