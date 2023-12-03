Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: BRS' KP Vivekanand defeats BJP's Kuna Srisailam Goud by 85,576 votes

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BRS candidate KP Vivekanand wins

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS)'s KP Vivekanand has become the first candidate to clinch first seat in the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections i.e. Quthbullapur constituency seat by a huge margin. The 46-year-old politician defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Kuna Srisailam Goud by 85,576 votes. However, the ruling BRS is lagging behind the Congress party by 24 seats, as per the latest trends. Meanwhile, BJP, who won just a single seat in the 2018 Assembly elections, managed to perform better in the 2023 elections. As per the latest trends, BJP is the third major party in the current elections, surpassing Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen.

Vote share percentage in Telangana Assembly Elections 2023

As per the latest date from the Election Commission of India (ECI), Congress is leading the vote share in Telangana with 39.89 percent, which is nearly 12 percent more than the previous Assembly elections in 2018.

On the other hand, BRS (previously TRS) has lost over 8 percent vote share in the state and is also looking to lose the 2023 elections to the Congress party. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has performed much better than expected and gained nearly double the vote share of than previous one.

Check out the latest vote share as per ECI:

Congress: 39.89 percent

BRS: 38.08 percent

BJP: 13.91 percent

AIMIM: 1.13 percent

BSP: 1.18 percent

Talking about the other three states, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, BJP has swept its arch-rival Congress and is set to form government easily.