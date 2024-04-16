Congress may win 8 seats, BJP can get 6 in Telangana: India TV Opinion Poll

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Congress may win eight seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha Election in Telangana, India TV-CNX opinion poll predicted on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may win six seats in the forthcoming polls.

KCR's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is likely to bag 2 seats while Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM is likely to get one seat. Owaisi may to lose the seat to BJP's Madhavi Latha, predicted the Opinion Poll. Telangana will head to polls in a single phase on May 13. The results will be declared on June 4.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls, the world’s biggest election exercise, will kick off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a bid for a third consecutive term in office.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said over 97 crore voters – 49.7 crore males and 47.1 crore females – were eligible to cast their vote in the polling process spread over 44 days and across 10.5 lakh polling booths. The elections will begin on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

