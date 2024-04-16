Tuesday, April 16, 2024
     
  Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Opinion Poll LIVE: BJP gains ground in Tamil Nadu-Kerala, I.N.D.I.A bloc ahead
Live now

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Opinion Poll LIVE: BJP gains ground in Tamil Nadu-Kerala, I.N.D.I.A bloc ahead

India TV-CNX conducted an opinion poll to predict whether PM Modi-led NDA will be able to cross the 400-plus seats mark in the upcoming elections or I.N.D.I.A bloc succeeds to bounce back. Stay tuned for all the latest updates.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: April 16, 2024 13:26 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul
Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi,

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Opinion Poll: With just three days left for the Lok Sabha elections to commence, India TV-CNX conducted a fresh opinion poll to predict which bloc -- National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or I.N.D.I.A bloc led by the opposition -- will have an advantage in the upcoming general elections. The polling will be held in seven phases, with the first phase on April 19 (Friday). The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4. So, will PM Modi-led NDA achieve its 400-plus mark or I.N.D.I.A bloc bounces back? Stay tuned for all the updates.

Live updates :Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Opinion Poll

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Apr 16, 2024 1:24 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    BJP likely to open its account in Kerala

    In Kerala, the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to open its account in Kerala with 3 seats while Congress-led UDF may win 11, according to India TV-CNX Opinion Poll.

    India Tv - India TV-CNX Opinion Poll 2024, Kerala

    Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV-CNX Opinion Poll | Kerala

    The Left Democratic Front (LDF) can win 6 seats in Kerala, the survey predicts.

  • Apr 16, 2024 1:18 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    NDA may win 6 seats in Tamil Nadu, DMK likely to get 17

    According to India TV-CNX opinion poll, the NDA may improve its performance in the southern state of Tamil Nadu and may win around six seats in the forthcoming polls. The ruling DMK is likely to secure 17. 

    India Tv - India TV-CNX Opinion Poll 2024, Tamil Nadu

    Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV-CNX Opinion Poll 2024 | Tamil Nadu

    Congress may win 8 seats in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK can get 4 seats while BJP alone may fetch up to 4 seats. 

  • Apr 16, 2024 1:08 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Constituencies, states, UTs going for polls in first phase on April 19

    Phase 1 | April 19 | States/UTs 21 | Constituencies 102

    • Tamil Nadu39 | Kancheepuram (2019 Result: DMK), Arakkonam (2019 Result: DMK), Thiruvallur (2019 Result: Congress), Chennai North (2019 Result: DMK), Chennai South (2019 Result: DMK), Chennai Central (2019 Result: DMK), Vellore (2019 Result: DMK), Tiruvannamalai (2019 Result: DMK), Dharmapuri (2019 Result: DMK), Krishnagiri (2019 Result: Congress), Sriperumbudur (2019 Result: DMK), Viluppuram (2019 Result: DMK), Coimbatore (2019 Result: CPM), Nilgiris (2019 Result: DMK), Erode (2019 Result: DMK), Tiruppur (2019 Result: CPI), Namakkal (2019 Result: DMK), Salem (2019 Result: DMK), Arani (2019 Result: Congress), Kallakurichi (2019 Result: DMK), Kanyakumari (2019 Result: Congress), Thoothukkudi (2019 Result: DMK), Virudhunagar (2019 Result: Congress), Tenkasi (2019 Result: DMK), Ramanathapuram (2019 Result: IUML), Theni (2019 Result: AIADMK), Thanjavur (2019 Result: DMK), Sivaganga (2019 Result: Congress), Madurai (2019 Result: CPM), Tirunelveli (2019 Result: DMK), Pollachi (2019 Result: DMK), Karur (2019 Result: Congress), Dindigul (2019 Result: DMK), Perambalur (2019 Result: DMK), Cuddalore (2019 Result: DMK), Tiruchirappalli (2019 Result: Congress), Chidambaram (2019 Result: VCK), Nagapattinam (2019 Result: CPI) and Mayiladuthurai (2019 Result: DMK)
    • Rajasthan12 | Sikar (2019 Result: BJP), Churu (2019 Result: BJP), Jhunjhunu (2019 Result: BJP), Bikaner (2019 Result: BJP), Ganganagar (2019 Result: BJP), Jaipur (2019 Result: BJP), Jaipur Rural (2019 Result: BJP), Alwar (2019 Result: BJP), Dausa (2019 Result: BJP), Nagaur (2019 Result: RLP), Karauli-Dholpur (2019 Result: BJP) and Bharatpur (2019 Result: BJP)
    • Uttar Pradesh: 08 | Saharanpur (2019 Result: BSP), Kairana (2019 Result: BJP), Muzaffarnagar (2019 Result: BJP), Bijnor (2019 Result: BSP), Nagina (2019 Result: BSP), Moradabad (2019 Result: SP), Rampur (2019 Result: SP) and Pilibhit (2019 Result: BJP)
    • Madhya Pradesh06 | Sidhi (2019 Result: BJP), Shahdol (2019 Result: BJP), Jabalpur (2019 Result: BJP), Mandla (2019 Result: BJP), Balaghat (2019 Result: BJP) and Chhindwara (2019 Result: Congress)
    • Uttarakhand05 | Tehri Garhwal (2019 Result: BJP), Almora (2019 Result: BJP), Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar (2019 Result: BJP), Haridwar (2019 Result: BJP), Garhwal (2019 Result: BJP)
    • Maharashtra05 | Ramtek (2019 Result: Shiv Sena), Nagpur (2019 Result: BJP), Bhandara-Gondiya (2019 Result: BJP), Gadchiroli-Chimur (2019 Result: BJP) and Chandrapur (2019 Result: Congress)
    • Assam05 | Sonitpur (2019 Result in Tezpur: BJP), Kaziranga (2019 Result in Kaliabor: Congress), Dibrugarh (2019 Result: BJP), Lakhimpur (2019 Result: BJP) and Jorhat (2019 Result: BJP)
    • Bihar04 | Jamui (2019 Result: LJP), Gaya (2019 Result: JDU), Nawada (2019 Result: LJP) and Aurangabad (2019 Result: BJP)
    • West Bengal03 | Coochbehar (2019 Result: BJP), Jalpaiguri (2019 Result: BJP) and Alipurduars (2019 Result: BJP)
    • Arunachal Pradesh02 | Arunachal East (2019 Result: BJP), Arunachal West (2019 Result: BJP)
    • Meghalaya02 | Tura (2019 Result: NPP) and Shillong (2019 Result: Congress)
    • Manipur02 | Outer Manipur (2019 Result: NPF) and Inner Manipur (2019 Result: BJP)
    • Puducherry01 | Puducherry (2019 Result Congress)
    • Andaman and Nicobar Islands01 | Andaman and Nicobar (2019 Result Congress)
    • Chhattisgarh01 | Bastar (2019 Result: Congress)
    • Jammu and Kashmir01 | Udhampur (2019 Result: BJP)
    • Lakshadweep01 | Lakshadweep (2019 Result: NCP)
    • Mizoram01 | Mizoram (2019 Result: MNF)
    • Nagaland01 | Nagaland (2019 Result: NDPP)
    • Sikkim01 | Sikkim (2019 Result: SKM)
    • Tripura01 | Tripura West (2019 Result: BJP)
  • Apr 16, 2024 1:06 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    NDA or I.N.D.I.A bloc, who will have the advantage?

    In the upcoming elections, PM Modi-led NDA is envisioning to cross the 400-plus seats mark while I.N.D.I.A bloc led by a united opposition has taken a resolve to stop the saffron camp.

  • Apr 16, 2024 1:04 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Opinion Poll

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held in seven phases starting from April 19, second phase on April 26, third on May 7, fourth on May 13, fifth on May 20, sixth on May 26 and seventh and last phase on June 1. The counting of votes is set for June 4. 

     

