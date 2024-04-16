Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Opinion Poll LIVE: BJP gains ground in Tamil Nadu-Kerala, I.N.D.I.A bloc ahead

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Opinion Poll: With just three days left for the Lok Sabha elections to commence, India TV-CNX conducted a fresh opinion poll to predict which bloc -- National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or I.N.D.I.A bloc led by the opposition -- will have an advantage in the upcoming general elections. The polling will be held in seven phases, with the first phase on April 19 (Friday). The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4. So, will PM Modi-led NDA achieve its 400-plus mark or I.N.D.I.A bloc bounces back? Stay tuned for all the updates.