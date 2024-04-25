Six dead, four injured in car-truck collision in Telangana

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Road accident in Telangana claims six lives

In tragic news, at least six people lost their lives and four were injured after a car they were traveling in collided with a stationary truck onThursday. The police said the incident happened near Kodada town, located about 180 km from the state capital Telangana, when the car onboarded with ten individuals crashed down onto the truck parked on the roadside for repairs along the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway.

Reportedly, all six passengers (four men, one woman, and a baby girl) died on the spot as the car hit the truck at high speed. They were on their way to Vijayawada from Hyderabad when the incident happened.

Further, the state on Wednesday reported another tragic incident where four individuals reportedly lost their lives in a road accident. According to the police, in separate case of road accident, four youths succumbed to their injuries as their bikes hit a private bus on the Warangal-Khammam highway near Illandu village late last night. The police informed that three of the victims died on the spot, while one person passed away during treatment.

Moreover, the tragic developments in the state follows a major mishappening, as two students from Telangana killed earlier in the United States in a head-on traffic collision near Lake Pleasant in Arizona. According to police, the students have been identified as Nivesh Mukka, 19, and Goutham Parsi, 19, both enrolled as international students at Arizona State University and hailing from Telangana.

The preliminary probe into the accident informed, the multiple-vehicle collision involved two vehicles—a white 2024 Kia Forte and a red 2022 Ford F150—that had collided head-on. While, the driver of one vehicle was travelling southbound on Castle Hot Springs Road the other was travelling northbound. Mukka and Parsi “died from their injuries on the scene," while their driver was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries and has since been released.

The other car’s driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was also taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and has been released, the statement said. The area was closed for several hours during the investigation but was reopened for normal traffic on Sunday morning. "The cause of this collision is still being investigated," the police said.



READ MORE | US: Two students from Telangana die in car crash in Arizona; families seek Centre's help

READ MORE | TS inter result 2024 Highlights: Manabadi Telangana TSBIE 1st and 2nd year results out, check link