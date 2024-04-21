Follow us on Image Source : G KISHAN REDDY (X) Lok Sabha elections 2024: 'BJP moving ahead with resolve of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047', says Kishan Reddy.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: The efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre in the last nine and a half years towards rapid development are bearing fruits and the BJP assures the people of the country to achieve better results in the next five years, Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy said today (April 21).

Speaking after unveiling the BJP's manifesto for Lok Sabha polls in Telugu, he said the party is moving ahead with the resolve of 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India) by 2047 when the country celebrates 100 years of freedom.

Hitting out at the Congress, Reddy said the BJP, since 2014, is in the process of rectifying the grand old party's alleged irregularities, nepotism and inefficient rule. On the first 100 days agenda if the BJP is voted back to power, the union minister said the action plan will be presented to the people in the second week of June.

Crediting Modi with making India the fifth largest economy in the world, he said the PM has also vowed to make the country the third largest economic power in the next five years. He reiterated that Modi's guarantee of "quality education to all, accessible health to all, housing, food," will be fulfilled.

He highlighted several achievements and promises of BJP, including UCC and 'one nation one election'. BJP Rajya Sabha member K Laxman alleged that the 'Nyay Patra' brought out by Congress is part of its 'divisive' and 'vote bank politics'.

Accusing the Congress party of indulging in 'vote bank politics' by announcing 'Muslim scholarships' and 'jobs for Muslims' without taking poverty as criteria (for welfare measures), he said people are observing it. He urged people to see the difference in the manifestos of the two national parties and said the PM Modi implements the slogan of 'saba ka sath, sab ka vikas' in letter and spirit.

When will Telangana vote?

The Lok Sabha election in the 17 parliamentary constituencies of Telangana will be held on May 17. In the previous 2019 general election, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won 9 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 4 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) obtained 3 seats. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won 1 seat.

