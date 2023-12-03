'Curse of opposing Sanatan Dharma': Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam as party trails in Assembly polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam with other party leaders. (Representational image)

Assembly Election Results 2023: Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam took a dig at his own party as Assembly election results are underway in which the Grand Old Party is way behind as per counting trends saying opposing Sanatan Dharma has sunk the party.

"On Congress trailing in MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Acharya Pramod Krishnam said, "Opposing Sanatan (Dharma) has sunk the party. This country has never accepted caste-based politics... This is the curse of opposing Sanatan (Dharma)."

Further speaking on Assembly election results, Acharya Pramod Krishnam said that its not the defeat of the Congress but of some Vampanthi (Leftist) leaders... who are in the party and taking its vision towards a leftist path.

"Congress used to be known as the party of Gandhiji... Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram... and now its known as a party which is against the Sanatan Dharma... if Congress does not throw these leftist leaders out of the party then it would become like AIMIM," Acharya Pramod said.

