Who is the biggest panauti? CT Ravi's dig at Rahul Gandhi after BJP surges ahead in Assembly polls

As Assembly election results are underway, the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in three states including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. In Telangana, the BRS is trailing and Congress is likely to form the government.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: December 03, 2023 12:51 IST
BJP leader and former Karnataka Minister CT Ravi
Image Source : FILE PHOTO BJP leader and former Karnataka Minister CT Ravi

Assembly Election Results 2023: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) CT Ravi on Sunday took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after Assembly Election results in four states in which the saffron party is leading in three of them. The BJP leader asked Rahul Gandhi, "Who is the biggest PANAUTI?".

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, CT Ravi wrote, "Who is the biggest PANAUTI ? ? ? Any idea @RahulGandhi and @INCIndia?"

Further taking a dig at the Congress, CT Ravi said, "HINDU VIRODHI CONgress has been defeated by Sanatanis! Bharatiyas TRUST MODI Guarantee! 

"Sanatana Dharma is safe under 'The KarmaYogi''', he said.

More to follow...

