Rajasthan Election Results 2023 Live: Can Ashok Gehlot buck alternate govt trend or will BJP make comeback?

Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates: A tight contest is on the cards in the state as the counting of votes begins for the Assembly elections. CM Ashok Gehlot would want to buck the alternate government trend in the state while the BJP remains hopeful of returning to power.

December 03, 2023
Image Source : INDIA TV Rajasthan Assembly elections LIVE updates

Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2023 Live: As the counting of votes begins today to decide the political fate of leaders, Congress would hope to ditch the alternate government trend that the state has been witnessing for a long time, while the BJP would hope that the trend continues and the party returns to power in the state. The fate of several top leaders across parties is on the line - Ashok Gehlot who is contesting from Sardarpura, Sachin Pilot from Tonk. He is up against BJP's Ajit Singh Mehta. Vasundhara Raje is contesting from Jhalrapatan, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore from Jhotwara, Diya Kumari from Vidhyadhar Nagar.

 

