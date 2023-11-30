Telangana Election Exit Poll 2023: Congress likely to wrest power from BRS, predicts India TV-CNX survey

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Telangana Chief Minister KCR, Congress Telangana chief Revanth Reddy and BJP leader Etela Rajender.

Telangana Exit Poll Results 2023: The India TV-CNX exit poll projected that the Congress party is likely to wrest power from KCR's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). According to the exit poll, BRS may win 31-47 seats, while Congress - 63-79. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may bag 2-4 seats. Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is likely to win 5-7 constituencies.

The BRS is likely to win seat 12 seats Greater Hyderabad region represents 28 seats, projected the India TV-CNX exit poll. Congress may get 9 seats, while AIMIM's 6 seats. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to win just 1 seat in Greater Hyderabad region.

In Telangana, the two major political parties are the Congress and BRS. The other two major parties in the state are AIMIM of Asaduddin Owaisi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Telangana has 119 seats in the Assembly and the majority mark is 60 seats. In the state, 19 seats are set aside for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 12 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs). With 88 seats won in the 2018 Telangana Assembly elections, the BRS (formerly TRS) formed the government led by K Chandrashekar Rao. 19 seats were won by the Congress.

Key candidates in Telangana:

The main candidates in the fray for the upcoming Telangana Assembly Election are Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (BRS) from Kamareddy and Gajwel, Etela Rajender (BJP) from Gajwel and Huzurabad, Anumula Revanth Reddy (Congress) from Kodangal and Kamareddy, KT Rama Rao (BRS) from Sircilla, Bandi Sanjay Kumar (BJP) from Karimnagar, Madhu Yaskhi Goud (Congress) from Lal Bahadur Nagar, Sabitha Indra Reddy (BRS) from Maheshwaram, Mohammed Azharuddin (Congress) from Jubilee Hills, Nalamada Uttam Kumar Reddy (Congress) from Huzurnagar, Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy (Congress) from Munugode, Dharmapuri Arvind (BJP) from Korutla and Akbaruddin Owaisi (AIMIM) from Chandrayangutta.

List of constituencies in Telangana:

There are 119 Assembly seats in Telangana: Sirpur, Chennur, Bellampalli, Mancherial, Asifabad, Khanapur, Adilabad, Boath, Nirmal, Mudhole, Armur, Bodhan, Jukkal, Banswada, Yellareddy, Kamareddy, Nizamabad Urban, Nizamabad Rural, Balkonda, Koratla, Jagtial, Dharmapuri, Ramagundam, Manthani, Peddapalle, Karimnagar, Choppadandi, Vemulawada, Sircilla, Manakondur, Huzurabad, Husnabad, Siddipet, Medak, Narayankhed, Andole, Narsapur, Zahirabad, Sangareddy, Patancheru, Dubbak, Gajwel, Medchal, Malkajgiri, Quthbullapur, Kukatpally, Uppal, Ibrahimpatnam, Lal Bahadur Nagar, Maheshwaram, Rajendranagar, Serilingampally, Chevella, Pargi, Vikarabad, Tandur, Musheerabad, Malakpet, Amberpet, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Sanath Nagar, Nampalli, Karwan, Goshamahal, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura, Bahadurpura, Secunderabad, Secunderabad Cantt, Kodangal, Narayanpet, Mahbubnagar, Jadcherla, Devarkadra, Makthal, Wanaparthy, Gadwal, Alampur, Nagarkurnool, Achampet, Kalwakurthy, Shadnagar, Kollapur, Devarakonda, Nagarjuna Sagar, Miryalguda, Huzurnagar, Kodad, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Munugode, Bhongir, Nakrekal, Thungathurthy, Alair, Jangaon, Ghanpur Station, Palakurthi, Dornakal, Mahabubabad, Narsampet, Parkal, Warangal West, Warangal East, Wardhanapet, Bhupalpalle, Mulug, Pinapaka, Yellandu, Khammam, Palair, Madhira, Wyra, Sathupalli, Kothagudem, Aswaraopeta and Bhadrachalam.

Telangana Assembly Election Results 2018:

Out of a total 119 seats, the ruling then TRS (now BRS) won 88 in the assembly election 2018. While Congress bagged 19 seats and AIMIM 7. The TDP got 2 seats. The BJP won only one seats in the state.

Vote Share:

TRS: 46.87%

Congress: 28.43%

AIMIM: 2.71%

TDP: 3.51%

BJP: 6.98%

Independents: 3.25%

