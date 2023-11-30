India TV-CNX Exit Poll: Congress win in Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, BJP may retain power in MP

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Assembly election Exit Poll result in Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Telangana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

New Delhi: The India TV-CNX Exit Poll projections for the five Assembly elections show that the Congress party may get a clear majority in Telangana and Chhattisgarh, while in Rajasthan, it may get a very slender majority. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may score a near two-thirds majority to retain power in Madhya Pradesh, while Zoramthanga's Mizo National Front (MNF) may face a hung Assembly in Mizoram. The exit poll projections were telecast tonight on India TV.

Following are the India TV-CNX exit poll projections:

Telangana : Total 119 seats, Congress 63-79, BRS 31-47, AIMIM 5-7, BJP 2-4. Vote share: Congress 42.43 per cent, BRS 37.52 per cent, BJP 12.07 per cent, AIMIM 2.7 per cent, Others 5.28 per cent.

Rajasthan : Total 199 seats, Congress 94-104, BJP 80-90, Others 14-18. Vote share: Congress 41.43 per cent, BJP 41.57 per cent, Others 15.02 per cent.

Chhattisgarh : Total 90 seats, Congress 46-56, BJP 30-40, Others 3-5. Vote share: Congress 43,3 per cent, BJP 40.5 per cent, Others 16.2 per cent.

Madhya Pradesh : Total 230 seats, BJP 140-159, Congress 70-89, Others two. Vote share: BJP 45.83 per cent, Congress 38.04 per cent, Others 16.13 per cent.

Mizoram: Total 40 seats. MNF 14-18, ZPM 12-16, Congress 8-10, BJP 0-2. Vote share: MNF 32.74 per cent, Congress 30.28 per cent, ZPM 25.06 per cent, BJP 9.42 per cent, Others 2.5 per cent.

