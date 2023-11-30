India TV-CNX Rajasthan Exit Poll Results 2023: Congress or BJP, which party is leading key regions?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Vasundhara Raje and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Exit Poll Results 2023: The Congress party is likely to win 94-104 seats in Rajasthan, while the Bharatiya Janata Party- 80-90 seats, predicted India TV-CNX exit poll on Thursday. The projection of the ruling party is a big surprise as the state is known for the 'revolving door' trend and the ruling party usually fails to retain power. However, the real picture will come out on counting day- December 3.

Prediction on Marwar region

Marwar region - one of the regions in Rajasthan that sends 55 MLAs to the assembly - saw a close fight between Congress and BJP, suggested the exit poll. According to the prediction, the BJP is likely to win 27 - 4 addition in the 2018 tally. On the other hand, Congress may bag 23 seats losing at least 3 constituencies in the region. The other may won 5-1 seats. Marwar is the home region of ​​Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The chief minister is contesting from Sardarpura Constituency.

Who is leading in the Tonk-Kota region?

According to India TV-CNX exit poll, there is a tough fight between Congress and BJP in the Tonk-Kota region. Gehlot-led Congress is likely to win 12 seats, while the BJP - 10 seats. The other may win 2 seats.

Exit poll on Jaipur-Dholpur region

The exit poll predicted that in the Jaipur-Dholpur region, the BJP may win 20 seats, while Congress 25 seats.

Key candidates in Rajasthan:

The main candidates in the fray for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly Election are Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Congress) from Sardarpura, Vasundhara Raje Scindia (BJP) from Jhalrapatan, Sachin Pilot (Congress) from Tonk, Hanuman Beniwal (RLP) from Khinwsar, Rajendra Singh Rathore (BJP) from Taranagar, Govind Singh Dotasra (Congress) from Lachhmangarh, Satish Poonia (BJP) from Amber, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (BJP) from Jhotwara, Diya Kumari (BJP) from Vidhyadhar Nagar, Vishvendra Singh (Congress) from Deeg-Kumher, Kirodi Lal Meena (BJP) from Sawai Madhopur, Harish Chandra Meena (Congress) from Deoli-Uniara.

Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2018:

Total Seats: 200 (Majority: 101)

Seat Share:

Congress: 100

BJP: 73

Independents: 13

BSP: 06

RLP: 03

CPM: 02

BTP: 02

RLD: 01

Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2018:

Total Seats: 200 (Majority: 101)

Vote Share: